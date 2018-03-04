Manchester City vs Chelsea…probable lines, injuries, predictions, tactics and much more

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, March 4th 2018 at 12:15
Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas (L) and Victor Moses (R) vie for the ball against Man City's Leroy Sane (C) [Photo: Courtesy]

English Premier League leaders Manchester City will welcome the reigning champions Chelsea at their home turf in Etihad Stadium, as they seek to instill more sting on Antonio Conte’s men. Pep Guardiola’s side have received an injury boost on the return of English forward Raheem Sterling. The Citizens are on top form and have been enjoying an impressive campaign. However, Defenders Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and striker Gabriel Jesus are all doubts for the game. Fernandinho is also out injured and Fabian Delph is suspended.

Probable lineup: Ederson, Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Silva, Debruyne, Sterling, Sane, Aguero

Chelsea on the other side are suffering a scary season and such can be depicted by the way they gave up a lead against Manchester United, in which they lost 2-1. The Blues sit fifth in the league table and are facing the probability of missing out on Uefa Champions League should they continue with posting poor results.

Antonio Conte has three absentees for the tie against the league leaders. Defender David Luiz, midfielder Tiemuoe Bakayoko and young star Ethan Ampadu are all going to miss the game with injuries. Alvaro having failed to impress in the past few games is likely to be dropped in this game. This is a crucial match for Chelsea as losing it would actually dent their hopes of finishing in top four totally.

Probable lineup: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Willian, Hazard, Giroud.

Tactics: This is a game which will be won in the midfield. Chances are that Conte may play Hazard as false 9 to beef up the midfield and play the same game he played against Barcelona in Uefa round 16 first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: Man City have upper hand to win the game since they are playing at home and are on good run of form. After demolishing Arsenal 3-0 in the past two matches, Pep Guardiola’s men will surely find the back of the net. Antonio Conte on the other side has good record over Pep Guardiola after both came to England and his team will also try to score in this fixture. Both teams will likely score in this game.

Verdict: Both teams to score.

MANCHESTER CITY CHELSEA LINEUPS PREDICTION
Next Story
Coutinho fumes at Jurgen Klopp's latest comments, texts former teammates
RELATED STORIES
Manchester City fined £50,000 for players’ misconduct in FA Cup tie at Wigan
Aubameyang makes shock admission about his Arsenal team-mates after Manchester City defeat
London Football Awards 2018 winners, Chelsea snubbed
LATEST STORIES
Arsenal star’s mother homeless, forced to beg for money

Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles' mother has revealed she is homeless and living in a 10ft square metal storage box.

Manchester City vs Chelsea…probable lineups, injuries, predictions, tactics and much more

Manchester City will welcome the reigning champions Chelsea at their home turf in Etihad Stadium, as they seek to instill more sting on Antonio Conte

Coutinho fumes at Jurgen Klopp's latest comments, texts former teammates

Philippe Coutinho made his dream move to Barcelona over the January winter transfer window in a whopping £142M making history.

Arsenal face battle with Everton to land Manchester City’s coach as new manager in the summer

Arsenal face a big battle with Everton to land former player Mikel Arteta as their new manager this summer.

Kenya Sevens crush against Argentina at USA7s

Kenya Sevens have suffered a defeat at the hands of Argentina by slim margin at the Main Cup quarterfinal stage at 5 am in the morning.

Why Bedan Karoki could be the next Samuel Wanjiru

He started running while in school in Nyahururu and wants to leave a legacy when he hangs up his spikes.

More Stories
Manchester City vs Chelsea…probable lineups, injuries, predictions, tactics and much more

Manchester City will welcome the reigning champions Chelsea at their home turf in Etihad Stadium, as they seek to instill more sting on Antonio Conte

Is KPL on its death bed? Fears abound that top tier league could stop due to financial crisis

There are reports that league body rejected Sh100m per year deal from Bamba Sport.

Liverpool's Salah scores for seventh game in a row

Liverpool beat Newcastle United 2-0 to go second in the table

Tottenham 2 – 0 Huddersfield: Son shines for Spurs to make case for Juventus start

Son Heung-Min made his case to start Tottenham's crunch Champions League clash with Juventus on Wednesday by scoring twice to ensure a routine 2-0 win

Arsenal star breaks down in tears

‘We need more help’ He broke down in tears during crisis meeting, revealed that ...

IFAB approves use of controversial Video Assistant Referee at World Cup in Russia

The controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system looks set to be used at the World Cup in Russia after international rules body IFAB gave it the

Mino Raiola thoughts on Pogba’s future at United

Manchester United’s summer signing Paul Pogba future at Old Trafford has been the subject of the football world and the media lately.

Manchester City fined £50,000 for players’ misconduct in FA Cup tie at Wigan

Manchester City have been fined £50,000 by the FA for their players misconduct during the FA Cup match against Wigan

Six first team United players out of Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United manager has confirmed that he will be without six first team players for Monday’s trip to Selhurst Park for the Premier League clash

KPL preview: Ssimbwa, Pamzo meet for the first time since Narok bust up as Gor host Bandari

Sam Ssibwa and Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo will come head to head on the touchline at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos today for the first time since their bust up

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wenger: This is why we were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City

    Fri 02nd Mar 2018

  • 2017-18: View the Latest Premier League table

    Fri 02nd Mar 2018

  • KPL preview: Ssimbwa, Pamzo meet for the first time since Narok bust up as Gor host Bandari

    Fri 02nd Mar 2018

  • IFAB approves use of controversial Video Assistant Referee at World Cup in Russia

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Arsenal star breaks down in tears

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Tottenham 2 – 0 Huddersfield: Son shines for Spurs to make case for Juventus start

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Liverpool's Salah scores for seventh game in a row

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Is KPL on its death bed? Fears abound that top tier league could stop due to financial crisis

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • PHOTOS: Neymar arrives in Brazil for foot surgery

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

  • Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Shujaa one win, one loss but still shining
    Kenya Cup fixtures and play offs dates
    How Cricket Kenya plans to re-align itself with reality in the country
    Scoreline 3rd March 2018: Kenyans react to plans to sack Arsenal FC Manager Arsène Wenger