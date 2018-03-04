Jurgen Klopp angers Barcelona ace Philippe Coutinho with his new comments

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, March 4th 2018 at 11:33
Philippe Coutinho being unveiled at Camp Nou [Photo: Courtesy]

Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho made his dream move to Barcelona over the January winter transfer window in a whopping £ 142M making history as one of the most expensive transfers in British football history.

Liverpool have remained on a successful campaign with their form being on top. This has made the Merseyside club to forget the star man easily. However, Liverpool manager is reported to have angered his former player Coutinho by discussing the matter and reportedly downgrading the importance of the Brazilian when he was at Anfield.

Reports by the UK media Dailystar reveals that Klopp suggested that the team plays better football even with the absence of the Brazilian.

He said: “The [Liverpool] players are smart enough to use good players in the team.”

"If you watch Barcelona, they give Lionel Messi the ball in specific moments. That's a good idea to be honest.”

"I would do pretty much the same. That's what we did with Phil and now we do it with other players.

"We work for each other, there is no need for a change in attitude."

While it may appear to be a quite harmless statement, reports further indicate that the former Reds star sent text messages to his former teammates arguing that the coach aimed a dig at him, criticizing him and that he was very unhappy. They further indicate that the duo had a bad relationship before the former Inter Milan man signed for Barcelona.

Coutinho has made few appearances for Barcelona but has remained cup-tied hence ineligible to play for Barcelona in the Uefa Champions League.

