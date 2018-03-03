Gunners star breaks down in tears in Arsenal meeting

77

Laurent-Koscielny

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny broke down in tears during crisis meeting on Gunners’ current plight.

A crushing 3-0 loss against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday intensified the criticism directed at Wenger and his players following their limp defeat in the League Cup final at the hands of the same opponents four days previously.

And according to The Sun, Koscielny broke down in tears during his speech to his team mates about Arsenal’s embarrassing performance despite the club having quality talent.

He further revealed that his young kids Raina and Noah have been asking him why Arsenal have played so badly this season. Laurent Koscielny,Raina and Noah

Arsenal have lost their past three away league games and are so far off the top-four pace that winning the Europa League may be their only chance of a return to the Champions League.

Despite the miserable results, Wenger is unsure if this is the most difficult spell of his 21-year reign as Arsenal boss and remains confident he can pull the club out of their tailspin.

These are difficult times to be an Arsenal fan.

The 68 year old has grown used to defending himself in recent years but the Arsenal manager's grip on his position has never seemed less secure ahead of Sunday's clash with Brighton.