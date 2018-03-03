Gunners star breaks down in tears in Arsenal meeting

By Odero Charles Saturday, March 3rd 2018 at 19:13
Laurent-Koscielny
 

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny broke down in tears during crisis meeting on Gunners’ current plight.

A crushing 3-0 loss against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday intensified the criticism directed at Wenger and his players following their limp defeat in the League Cup final at the hands of the same opponents four days previously.

And according to The Sun, Koscielny broke down in tears during his speech to his team mates about Arsenal’s embarrassing performance despite the club having quality talent.

He further revealed that his young kids Raina and Noah have been asking him why Arsenal have played so badly this season.

Laurent Koscielny,Raina and Noah

Arsenal have lost their past three away league games and are so far off the top-four pace that winning the Europa League may be their only chance of a return to the Champions League.

Despite the miserable results, Wenger is unsure if this is the most difficult spell of his 21-year reign as Arsenal boss and remains confident he can pull the club out of their tailspin.

These are difficult times to be an Arsenal fan.
 

The 68 year old has grown used to defending himself in recent years but the Arsenal manager's grip on his position has never seemed less secure ahead of Sunday's clash with Brighton.

LAURENT KOSCIELNY ARSENAL
Next Story
IFAB approves use of controversial Video Assistant Referee at World Cup in Russia
RELATED STORIES
Aubameyang makes shock admission about his Arsenal team-mates after Manchester City defeat
2017-18: View the Latest Premier League table
Wenger: This is why we were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City
LATEST STORIES
Arsenal star breaks down in tears

‘We need more help’ He broke down in tears during crisis meeting, revealed that ...

IFAB approves use of controversial Video Assistant Referee at World Cup in Russia

The controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system looks set to be used at the World Cup in Russia after international rules body IFAB gave it the

Manchester United favourites to land Barcelona star

Manchester United deemed the favourites to sign FC Barcelona superstar in the summer

Benjamin Mendy accuses Manchester City of misquoting him about his injury

Benjamin Mendy has accused Manchester City of misquoting him over his injury.

Mino Raiola thoughts on Pogba’s future at United

Manchester United’s summer signing Paul Pogba future at Old Trafford has been the subject of the football world and the media lately.

Manchester City fined £50,000 for players’ misconduct in FA Cup tie at Wigan

Manchester City have been fined £50,000 by the FA for their players misconduct during the FA Cup match against Wigan

More Stories
Arsenal star breaks down in tears

‘We need more help’ He broke down in tears during crisis meeting, revealed that ...

IFAB approves use of controversial Video Assistant Referee at World Cup in Russia

The controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system looks set to be used at the World Cup in Russia after international rules body IFAB gave it the

Mino Raiola thoughts on Pogba’s future at United

Manchester United’s summer signing Paul Pogba future at Old Trafford has been the subject of the football world and the media lately.

Manchester City fined £50,000 for players’ misconduct in FA Cup tie at Wigan

Manchester City have been fined £50,000 by the FA for their players misconduct during the FA Cup match against Wigan

Six first team United players out of Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United manager has confirmed that he will be without six first team players for Monday’s trip to Selhurst Park for the Premier League clash

KPL preview: Ssimbwa, Pamzo meet for the first time since Narok bust up as Gor host Bandari

Sam Ssibwa and Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo will come head to head on the touchline at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos today for the first time since their bust up

Ibrahimovic set to leave Manchester United at end of season

Ibrahimovic set to leave Manchester United at end of season

Aubameyang makes shock admission about his Arsenal team-mates after Manchester City defeat

Aubameyang makes shock admission about his Arsenal team-mates after Manchester City defeat

London Football Awards 2018 winners, Chelsea snubbed

Chelsea were snubbed in this year's London Football Awards

2017-18: View the Latest Premier League table

EPL Table 2017-18: Premier League standings

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wenger: This is why we were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City

    Fri 02nd Mar 2018

  • 2017-18: View the Latest Premier League table

    Fri 02nd Mar 2018

  • KPL preview: Ssimbwa, Pamzo meet for the first time since Narok bust up as Gor host Bandari

    Fri 02nd Mar 2018

  • IFAB approves use of controversial Video Assistant Referee at World Cup in Russia

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Arsenal star breaks down in tears

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Liverpool and Tottenham aim to put squeeze on Chelsea’s top four hopes

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

  • PHOTOS: Neymar arrives in Brazil for foot surgery

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

  • Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

  • Six first team United players out of Crystal Palace clash

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Mino Raiola thoughts on Pogba’s future at United

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Shujaa one win, one loss but still shining
    Kenya Cup fixtures and play offs dates
    How Cricket Kenya plans to re-align itself with reality in the country
    Scoreline 3rd March 2018: Kenyans react to plans to sack Arsenal FC Manager Arsène Wenger