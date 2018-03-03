Benjamin Mendy accuses Manchester City of misquoting him about his injury

349

Mendy has accused Manchester City for misquoting him bout his injury [Photo: Courtesy]

Benjamin Mendy has accused Manchester City of misquoting him over his injury.

In their twitter account, City quoted Mendy as saying that the Manchester derby ‘is a realistic aim’ which the former Monaco star himself denied ever saying.

The post in the twitter account read: "The Manchester derby is a realistic aim. That's half clear in my mind.

"I really want to play that game.

"I am coming back a bit quicker than expected.”

"I think it's possible for me to come back within four weeks."

The City full-back retweeted the post, and wrote: "Not sure where or when I said that but... calm down guys, no rush or pressure it will take as long as I need until I'm 100 per cent."

???? hummm not sure where or when I said that but ... calm down guys, no rush or pressure it will take as long as I need until I’m 100% https://t.co/CRysUTXFhE — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) March 2, 2018

Mendy has been out since September with a knee ligament damage [Photo: Courtesy]

Mendy made an impressive start at City following his £49.1million move from Monaco last summer but made only five appearances before being sidelined following a knee ligament damage in the Premier League 5-0 win over Crystal Palace at the Etihad in September last year.