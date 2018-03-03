Benjamin Mendy accuses Manchester City of misquoting him about his injury

By Robert Nyanja Saturday, March 3rd 2018 at 13:53
Mendy has accused Manchester City for misquoting him bout his injury [Photo: Courtesy]

Benjamin Mendy has accused Manchester City of misquoting him over his injury.

In their twitter account, City quoted Mendy as saying that the Manchester derby ‘is a realistic aim’ which the former Monaco star himself denied ever saying.

The post in the twitter account read: "The Manchester derby is a realistic aim. That's half clear in my mind.

"I really want to play that game.

"I am coming back a bit quicker than expected.”

"I think it's possible for me to come back within four weeks."

The City full-back retweeted the post, and wrote: "Not sure where or when I said that but... calm down guys, no rush or pressure it will take as long as I need until I'm 100 per cent."

Mendy has been out since September with a knee ligament damage [Photo: Courtesy]

Mendy made an impressive start at City following his £49.1million move from Monaco last summer but made only five appearances before being sidelined following a knee ligament damage in the Premier League 5-0 win over Crystal Palace at the Etihad in September last year.

Manchester United favourites to land Barcelona star

Manchester United deemed the favourites to sign FC Barcelona superstar in the summer

Mino Raiola thoughts on Pogba's future at United

Manchester United’s summer signing Paul Pogba future at Old Trafford has been the subject of the football world and the media lately.

Manchester City fined £50,000 for players' misconduct in FA Cup tie at Wigan

Manchester City have been fined £50,000 by the FA for their players misconduct during the FA Cup match against Wigan

Real Madrid star to face five years in prison if found guilty of perjury

Real Madrid could face up to five years in prison if found guilty of perjury

Six first team United players out of Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United manager has confirmed that he will be without six first team players for Monday’s trip to Selhurst Park for the Premier League clash

