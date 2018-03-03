Mino Raiola thoughts on Pogba’s future at United

By Robert Nyanja Saturday, March 3rd 2018 at 12:54
Paul Pogba has fallen out of favour with Mourinho lately [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United’s summer signing Paul Pogba future at Old Trafford has been the subject of the football world and the media lately.

Former United player Paul Ince alleged that the French midfielder is regretting joining the Red Devils and will leave the club for Real Madrid in the summer. He also suggested that Pogba is not suited to Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United and would be a better player at rivals Manchester City or Tottenham.

Paul Ince thinks Pogba would be better at City or Spurs [Photo: Courtesy]

However, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola played down the rumors about his client leaving United citing that the 24-year-old has no intention of leaving any time soon but failed to rule out a move in the future.

"If things are not going well, I try to do my job, to find satisfactory solutions for my players and the clubs.” He told Italian TV station Rai Sport

Mino Raiola said Pogba has no intention of leaving United [Photo: Courtesy]

"At the moment, Paul hasn't told me anything and I know he won't move without having won a title.

"There isn't as big a war with Mourinho as has been reported, but in the transfer market, you never tell the truth and you can never say never." He added.

McTominay has been part of Mourinho's first team in recent matches [Photo: Courtesy]

Pogba fell out of favor with Mourinho which saw Scott McTominay selected in the squad over him in recent matches with the boss questioning his defensive strength, igniting criticism from pundits and former players who claimed that Pogba was not being used in his preferred position. The criticism angered Mourinho who felt that no one had an idea of the position Pogba usually plays for United.

