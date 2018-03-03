Manchester City fined £50,000 for players’ misconduct in FA Cup tie at Wigan

349

City players surrounds referee Taylor after sending Delph off [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester City have been fined £50,000 by the Football Association for failing to control their players in FA defeat to Wigan.

A statement from the FA website read: "Manchester City have been fined £50,000 after admitting a charge of failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.”

"The incident took place in their Emirates FA Cup tie against Wigan Athletic last month." Fabian Delph was sent-off for a challenge on Max Power [Photo: Courtesy]

City players surrounded referee Anthony Taylor following the send-off of midfielder Fabian Delph for a challenge on Max Power which Taylor saw worthy of a straight red card. Pep (R) and Paul Cook (L) clashed in the touchline after the red card [Photo: Courtesy]

The red card also aroused a clash on the sidelines and in the tunnel between Guardiola and Paul Cook at the end of the first-half. Sergio Aguero also clashe with a Wigan fan after the final whistle [Photo: Courtesy]

There were ugly scenes after the final whistle which saw Sergio Aguero burst-up with a Wigan supporter alleging the man spat in his ear during the row. However, the Argentinian chose not to press charges against the fan as he also escaped a charge from the FA over the clash.