Real Madrid star to face five years in prison if found guilty of perjury

Modric faces five years in prison if found guilty of perjury [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric could face up to five years in prison if found guilty after he was charged with perjury.

Croatia’s state attorney has charged the player with giving false testimony in a criminal trial in a statement that did not mention the star, as is a standard practice in Croatia, but said it charged a 32-year-old Croatian citizen, citing details from his testimony. Modric in provided his testimony in court last year [Photo: Courtesy]

The former Tottenham midfielder testified last year at the trial of a tax official and three former senior officials from Dinamo Zagreb football club, including its former chief executive Zdravko Mamic, about the dates of signing the annexes to his professional contracts which regulated transfer fees. Modric was a Dinamo Zagreb player before moving to Spurs in 2008 [Photo: Courtesy] Modric left Spurs for Real Madrid in 2012 [Photo: Courtesy]

The Dinamo officials were facing trial on charges that they avoided paying 12.2 million kuna (£1.8million) in taxes and diverted 116 million kuna from the soccer club.

The Croatia captain was signed by Tottenham from Dinamo Zagreb in 2008 and joined the Los Blancos in 2012.