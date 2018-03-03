Real Madrid star to face five years in prison if found guilty of perjury

By Robert Nyanja Saturday, March 3rd 2018 at 11:23
Modric faces five years in prison if found guilty of perjury [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric could face up to five years in prison if found guilty after he was charged with perjury.

Croatia’s state attorney has charged the player with giving false testimony in a criminal trial in a statement that did not mention the star, as is a standard practice in Croatia, but said it charged a 32-year-old Croatian citizen, citing details from his testimony.

Modric in provided his testimony in court last year [Photo: Courtesy]

The former Tottenham midfielder testified last year at the trial of a tax official and three former senior officials from Dinamo Zagreb football club, including its former chief executive Zdravko Mamic, about the dates of signing the annexes to his professional contracts which regulated transfer fees.

Modric was a Dinamo Zagreb player before moving to Spurs in 2008 [Photo: Courtesy]
Modric left Spurs for Real Madrid in 2012 [Photo: Courtesy]

The Dinamo officials were facing trial on charges that they avoided paying 12.2 million kuna (£1.8million) in taxes and diverted 116 million kuna from the soccer club.

The Croatia captain was signed by Tottenham from Dinamo Zagreb in 2008 and joined the Los Blancos in 2012.

LUKA MODRIC PERJURY REAL MADRID DINAMO ZAGREB
Next Story
Six first team United players out of Crystal Palace clash
RELATED STORIES
MADNESS: Real Madrid offer three of their BEST to Mourinho just to get De Gea
Real Madrid to offer £100M plus superstar forward for Eden Hazard, strikes agreement with Harry Kane
Neymar explodes in PSG dressing room moments after Real Madrid shocker
LATEST STORIES
Manchester United favourites to land Barcelona star

Manchester United deemed the favourites to sign FC Barcelona superstar in the summer

Benjamin Mendy accuses Manchester City of misquoting him about his injury

Benjamin Mendy has accused Manchester City of misquoting him over his injury.

Mino Raiola thoughts on Pogba’s future at United

Manchester United’s summer signing Paul Pogba future at Old Trafford has been the subject of the football world and the media lately.

Manchester City fined £50,000 for players’ misconduct in FA Cup tie at Wigan

Manchester City have been fined £50,000 by the FA for their players misconduct during the FA Cup match against Wigan

Real Madrid star to face five years in prison if found guilty of perjury

Real Madrid could face up to five years in prison if found guilty of perjury

Six first team United players out of Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United manager has confirmed that he will be without six first team players for Monday’s trip to Selhurst Park for the Premier League clash

More Stories
Manchester United favourites to land Barcelona star

Manchester United deemed the favourites to sign FC Barcelona superstar in the summer

Benjamin Mendy accuses Manchester City of misquoting him about his injury

Benjamin Mendy has accused Manchester City of misquoting him over his injury.

Real Madrid star to face five years in prison if found guilty of perjury

Real Madrid could face up to five years in prison if found guilty of perjury

Wenger warns flopping Arsenal stars that their futures are on the line just like his

Wenger held a 45-minute dressing room inquest after the Manchester City defeat and called for unity.

GOOD NEWS: Zlatan Ibrahimovic could play in the World Cup

Speaking to reporters at the opening of his new paddle tennis center in Stockholm, Ibrahimovic said......

Arsenal fans call for Manchester City fixture to be postponed - and it's not just because of the snow

Arsenal supporters are still wounded from last fixture against Man City and are willing to forego the game today hoping things will be better.

Antoine Griezmann reveals what he wants to do at Camp Nou on Sunday

Atletico Madrid will travel to Barcelona on Sunday for a La Liga match and Antoine Griezmann is planning to......

Messi worried teammate won't succeed at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is worried Barcelona teammate is no longer among the untouchable

MADNESS: Real Madrid offer three of their BEST to Mourinho just to get De Gea

United shot stopper David De Gea is still on Real Madrid’s radar and have reportedly offered the Red Devils a choice of three stars to get De Gea

Arsenal board and players eager for Arsene Wenger exit, sources reveal

Wenger is facing a desperate battle to win back their confidence and it looks increasingly likely he will leave the Emirates this summer

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wenger: This is why we were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City

    Fri 02nd Mar 2018

  • 2017-18: View the Latest Premier League table

    Fri 02nd Mar 2018

  • KPL preview: Ssimbwa, Pamzo meet for the first time since Narok bust up as Gor host Bandari

    Fri 02nd Mar 2018

  • Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal

    Wed 28th Feb 2018

  • Liverpool and Tottenham aim to put squeeze on Chelsea’s top four hopes

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

  • PHOTOS: Neymar arrives in Brazil for foot surgery

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

  • Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

  • Six first team United players out of Crystal Palace clash

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Mino Raiola thoughts on Pogba’s future at United

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Arsenal vs Manchester City game may not go ahead on Thursday evening

    Wed 28th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Zilizala Viwanjani full bulletin 2018/03/01-Ligi Kuu ya Uingereza
    Zilizala Viwanjani full bulletin 2018/03/01-Kibarua cha Gor Mahia
    Zilizala Viwanjani full bulletin 2018/03/01-Tenisi Ya Mezani
    Kenya Prisons Women Volleyball team eyes to clinch the African Championships