Six first team United players out of Crystal Palace clash

349

Mourinho will be without six United players against Crystal Palace [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United manager has confirmed that he will be without six first team players for Monday’s trip to Selhurst Park for the Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

Defenders Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, midfielders Ander Herrera, Morouane Fellaini and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not travel with the squad for the clash. Blind will miss the Monday clash [Photo: Courtesy]

Jose Mourinho suggested that his team will be the same as the one he picked against Chelsea at Old Trafford last Sunday.

"No Phil Jones, no Marcos Rojo, no Daley Blind, we don't have them. So the situation hasn't changed. The squad is the same." He told the Mirror Fellaini is out after knee surgery [Photo: Courtesy]

Fellaini will be out for at least another two weeks after undergoing surgery on a knee injury while Herrera has been allowed to recover from his recent knock he picked against Sevilla in a Champions League match.

"He's (Fellaini) still a young player,"

ALSO READ: Ibrahimovic set to leave Manchester United at end of season

Herrera has been allowed to recover from his recent knock [Photo: Courtesy]

"His injury had a little surgery, but a minor surgery, and he will be back to play again in a couple of weeks.

“If we proceed in the Champions League beyond Sevilla, I think he will be ready for a hypothetical quarter-final. He will be ready for a hypothetical FA Cup semi-final. He will be ready for the last couple of months of our Premier League fight." Ibrahimovic has been ruled out ahead of a potential move to America [Photo: Courtesy]

Zlatan has been ruled out ahead of a potential move to America.

"He's not injured,"

"Does he feel totally happy, ready and convinced that he's in conditions to help the team in this moment? No." He added.

Liverpool are hosting Newcastle at Anfield on Saturday evening. Their win in the match will mean the Red Devils will be shunted down to third place with one game in hand. Mourinho will be determined to see his team win on Monday ahead of a mouth-watering clash against the Reds the following weekend.