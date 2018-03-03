Wenger warns flopping Arsenal stars that their futures are on the line just like his

By Mirror Saturday, March 3rd 2018 at 09:34
Arsenal have been underperforming in all competitions [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsene Wenger has warned his Arsenal players everyone’s future at the club is a stake.

Wenger held a 45-minute dressing room inquest after the Manchester City defeat and called for unity.

He also stressed he is not the only one under threat, and told his stars to show that they are good enough to play for Arsenal.

Gunners boss Wenger, 68, whose position will be reviewed at the end of the season, was calm but encouraged his players to do some soul-searching and also left them in no uncertain terms results and performances must improve.

The players were left shell shocked by the second defeat to City in five days with Wenger trying to lift spirits with a rallying cry.

Wenger is hopeful that his side's fortunes can turn [Photo: Courtesy]

He knows they must get back into the Champions League next season but seem certain to miss out on the top four with the Europa League their only hope.

With Arsenal likely to make changes for tomorrow’s game at Brighton, Wenger said: “I am always ready for a fight. I have experienced these situations before and know what it takes.”

Wenger has made it clear he will not quit, but Arsenal are planning for the future with Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta, Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim and Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers among the contenders to replace him.

