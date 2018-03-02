KPL preview: Ssimbwa, Pamzo meet for the first time since Narok bust up as Gor host Bandari

77

WILLIS OUMA_MG_1119

Sam Ssibwa and Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo will come head to head on the touchline at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos today for the first time since their bust up when the former Kenyan Premier League champions Sofapaka and Posta Rangers drew 1-1 in Narok last year.

Omollo was handed a three match ban by the Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) last season after he allegedly punched the Ugandan following a dugout altercation. Sofapaka squad

The former Kenyan international appeared to have been riled by Ssimbwa's wild celebrations in front of Rangers technical bench's area after their stoppage time equalizer on August 26.

With both sides jointly tied on six points after round four wins, the early kick off encounter, which will be followed by a 4.15pm clash at the same venue between champions Gor Mahia and Bandari promises to be a thriller.

Rangers chalked up their first win of the season last weekend when they beat Chemelil Sugar 1-0 before Sofapaka clawed AFC Leopards 2-1 on Wednesday to ease off pressure on both coaches.

But while Omollo and Ssimbwa have both preferred to focus on the game, a lot is expected on the touchline when the atmosphere gets more intense.

ALSO READ: Gor Mahia fail in bid to sip Tusker in Machakos

"Yes, I do regret on what happened in Narok, but that incident made us to become very close and good friends," Omollo told The Standard Sports. BAKERLUKOOYA,STEPHEN WARURU10_MG_1063

"But I believe if we just keep our technical areas clean, I don't think if there will be any problem and we will enjoy the game."

Although the mailmen's preparation have been hampered by some internal issues, Omollo is confident of a positive result.

"The Chemelil win has really lifted our confidence which is very important, but we are now meeting a very unpredictable team. That makes it very difficult to prepare for a match against a team like Sofapaka," said Omollo. ROBINSON KAMURA,KEPHA ASWANI_MG_1130

"But to be honest, we have not had good preparations this week due to some internal issues. We didn't have an impressive quorum, but I am confident the boys will give their best."

Ssimbwa is equally looking forward to build on their mid-week win over ingwe.

“The win over Leopards has instilled morale on the players going forward but the least they can do is to relax since this may be a detriment to the team’s success against Rangers,” Ssimbwa.told the club's website.

" If we win the coming game then I can say that we have started stabilizing but for now I can’t say much." STEPHEN WARURU,MOSES MBURU_MG_1204

KPL round five fixtures

Today

Sofapaka v Posta Rangers-Machakos (2pm)

Chemelil Sugar v Zoo Kericho-Chemelil (2pm)

Vihiga United v Nakumatt-Bukhungu

Nzoia Sugar v Kakamega Homeboyz-Sudi

Gor Mahia v Bandari- Machakos (4.15 pm)

Tomorrow

Thika United v Mathare United-Thika

Sony Sugar v AFC Leopards-Awendo

Wazito v Kariobangi Sharks-Camp Toyoyo

Ulinzi Stars v Tusker-Afraha

All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated.