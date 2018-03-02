KPL preview: Ssimbwa, Pamzo meet for the first time since Narok bust up as Gor host Bandari

Sam Ssibwa and Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo will come head to head on the touchline at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos today for the first time since their bust up when the former Kenyan Premier League champions Sofapaka and Posta Rangers drew 1-1 in Narok last year.
Omollo was handed a three match ban by the Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) last season after he allegedly punched the Ugandan following a dugout altercation.
The former Kenyan international appeared to have been riled by Ssimbwa's wild celebrations in front of Rangers technical bench's area after their stoppage time equalizer on August 26.
With both sides jointly tied on six points after round four wins, the early kick off encounter, which will be followed by a 4.15pm clash at the same venue between champions Gor Mahia and Bandari promises to be a thriller.
Rangers chalked up their first win of the season last weekend when they beat Chemelil Sugar 1-0 before Sofapaka clawed AFC Leopards 2-1 on Wednesday to ease off pressure on both coaches.
But while Omollo and Ssimbwa have both preferred to focus on the game, a lot is expected on the touchline when the atmosphere gets more intense.
"Yes, I do regret on what happened in Narok, but that incident made us to become very close and good friends," Omollo told The Standard Sports.
"But I believe if we just keep our technical areas clean, I don't think if there will be any problem and we will enjoy the game."
Although the mailmen's preparation have been hampered by some internal issues, Omollo is confident of a positive result.
"The Chemelil win has really lifted our confidence which is very important, but we are now meeting a very unpredictable team. That makes it very difficult to prepare for a match against a team like Sofapaka," said Omollo.
"But to be honest, we have not had good preparations this week due to some internal issues. We didn't have an impressive quorum, but I am confident the boys will give their best."
Ssimbwa is equally looking forward to build on their mid-week win over ingwe.
“The win over Leopards has instilled morale on the players going forward but the least they can do is to relax since this may be a detriment to the team’s success against Rangers,” Ssimbwa.told the club's website.
" If we win the coming game then I can say that we have started stabilizing but for now I can’t say much."
KPL round five fixtures
Today
Sofapaka v Posta Rangers-Machakos (2pm)
Chemelil Sugar v Zoo Kericho-Chemelil (2pm)
Vihiga United v Nakumatt-Bukhungu
Nzoia Sugar v Kakamega Homeboyz-Sudi
Gor Mahia v Bandari- Machakos (4.15 pm)
Tomorrow
Thika United v Mathare United-Thika
Sony Sugar v AFC Leopards-Awendo
Wazito v Kariobangi Sharks-Camp Toyoyo
Ulinzi Stars v Tusker-Afraha
All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated.