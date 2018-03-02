Aubameyang makes shock admission about his Arsenal team-mates after Manchester City defeat

By Mirror Friday, March 2nd 2018 at 16:57
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Arsenal record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admitted some of his team-mates looked “resigned” as they suffered another thrashing by Manchester City last night.

The £56m striker missed a penalty in his fourth Gunners match as Arsene Wenger's side were outclassed for the second time this week.

The Gabon star told French TV station SFR: "There is a lot of disappointment. We are not happy with our displays either tonight or Sunday.

"We could not score that goal that could have pushed us on. City play very well too. The way they play, they are one of the best teams in the world.

“Obviously it is not easy when you cannot score a goal to give us extra energy. There are maybe some players who are a bit resigned.”

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

With Arsenal down in sixth place, Aubameyang added: “I think obviously the Europa League is a good option to qualify for the Champions League. Now the route is not easy – 10 points from fourth place.

"It is going to be very hard but he will fight till the end. The championship is not finished – this is the Premier League, anything can happen.”

