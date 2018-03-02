London Football Awards 2018 winners, Chelsea snubbed

349

Harry Kane won Premier the League Player of the Year award [Photo: Courtesy]

Premier League Champions Chelsea were left empty handed at the London Football Awards on Thursday night as Harry Kane was named the Premier League Player of the Year despite being the most successful team in the capital in the modern era.

All the awards Chelsea were up for went for other teams. Ryan Sessegnon took the Young Player of the Year as well as the English Football League Player of the Year award [Photo: Courtesy] Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson won Manager of the Year [Photo: Courtesy]

Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon took Young Player of the Year as well as the English Football League Player of the Year award while Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson won the Manager of the Year .

Former Arsenal and England forward and now a studio pundit for BBC Sport, ITV Sport and BT Sport, Ian Wright was also honored for Outstanding Contribution. Ian Wright was also honored for Outstanding Contribution [Photo: Courtesy]

Daniel Bentley of Brentford won the Goalkeeper of the Year award over Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois. Other Chelsea stars who missed on the awards are Cesar Azpilicueta who was up for the Premier League Player of the Year award and Andreas Christian for the Young Player of the Year prize. Thibaut Courtois was up for the Goalkeeper of the Year award [Photo: Courtesy] Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs won the Women’s Player of the Year [Photo: Courtesy]

Among the women players, Chelsea’s Millie Bright, Katie Chapman and Fran Kirby were all up for the Women’s Player of the Year but lost out to Jordan Nobbs of Arsenal.

English Football League Player of the Year

Winner: Ryan Sessegnon – Fulham

Nominated

Josh Clarke – Brentford

George Saville – Millwall

Romaine Sawyers – Brentford

Alex Smithies – Queens Park Rangers

Goalkeeper of the Year

Winner: Daniel Bentley – Brentford

Nominated

Adrián – West Ham United

Thibaut Courtois – Chelsea

Heurelho Gomes – Watford

Hugo Lloris – Tottenham Hotspur

Manager of the Year

Winner: Roy Hodgson – Crystal Palace

Nominated

Emma Hayes – Chelsea Ladies

Slaviša Jokanovi? – Fulham

Neil Harris – Millwall

Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham Hotspur

Outstanding Contribution to London Football

Winner: Ian Wright

Premier League Player of the Year

Winner: Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

Nominated

César Azpilicueta – Chelsea

Christian Eriksen – Tottenham Hotspur

Heung-Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur

Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace

Women’s Player of the Year

Winner: Jordan Nobbs – Arsenal Women

Nominated

Millie Bright – Chelsea Ladies

Danielle Carter – Arsenal Women

Katie Chapman – Chelsea Ladies

Fran Kirby – Chelsea Ladies

Young Player of the Year (under 23)

Winner: Ryan Sessegnon – Fulham

Nominated

Andreas Christensen – Chelsea

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Arsenal

Davinson Sánchez – Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Winks – Tottenham Hotspur