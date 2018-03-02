London Football Awards 2018 winners, Chelsea snubbed

Premier League Champions Chelsea were left empty handed at the London Football Awards on Thursday night as Harry Kane was named the Premier League Player of the Year despite being the most successful team in the capital in the modern era.
All the awards Chelsea were up for went for other teams.
Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon took Young Player of the Year as well as the English Football League Player of the Year award while Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson won the Manager of the Year .
Former Arsenal and England forward and now a studio pundit for BBC Sport, ITV Sport and BT Sport, Ian Wright was also honored for Outstanding Contribution.
Daniel Bentley of Brentford won the Goalkeeper of the Year award over Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois. Other Chelsea stars who missed on the awards are Cesar Azpilicueta who was up for the Premier League Player of the Year award and Andreas Christian for the Young Player of the Year prize.
Among the women players, Chelsea’s Millie Bright, Katie Chapman and Fran Kirby were all up for the Women’s Player of the Year but lost out to Jordan Nobbs of Arsenal.
English Football League Player of the Year
Winner: Ryan Sessegnon – Fulham
Nominated
Josh Clarke – Brentford
George Saville – Millwall
Romaine Sawyers – Brentford
Alex Smithies – Queens Park Rangers
Goalkeeper of the Year
Winner: Daniel Bentley – Brentford
Nominated
Adrián – West Ham United
Thibaut Courtois – Chelsea
Heurelho Gomes – Watford
Hugo Lloris – Tottenham Hotspur
Manager of the Year
Winner: Roy Hodgson – Crystal Palace
Nominated
Emma Hayes – Chelsea Ladies
Slaviša Jokanovi? – Fulham
Neil Harris – Millwall
Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham Hotspur
Outstanding Contribution to London Football
Winner: Ian Wright
Premier League Player of the Year
Winner: Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
Nominated
César Azpilicueta – Chelsea
Christian Eriksen – Tottenham Hotspur
Heung-Min Son – Tottenham Hotspur
Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace
Women’s Player of the Year
Winner: Jordan Nobbs – Arsenal Women
Nominated
Millie Bright – Chelsea Ladies
Danielle Carter – Arsenal Women
Katie Chapman – Chelsea Ladies
Fran Kirby – Chelsea Ladies
Young Player of the Year (under 23)
Winner: Ryan Sessegnon – Fulham
Nominated
Andreas Christensen – Chelsea
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Arsenal
Davinson Sánchez – Tottenham Hotspur
Harry Winks – Tottenham Hotspur