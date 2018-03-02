Kiplagat sitting pretty ahead of Indoor semis

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Bethwel Birgen, a regular in the IAAF World Indoor Tour, which comprises six legs across Europe and the USA, is in action tonight as this year’s edition enters its second day in Birmingham.

He will be joined by 2015 World under-18 3000m silver medallist Davis Kiplagat.

It should otherwise be an easy one for the Kenyans, who are in top shape. Birgen won the 1500m race in Glasgow, while Kiplagat finished fourth in 3000m at the same meeting with a 7:40.12 Indoor personal best and will be seeking a place in Sunday’s final.

Birgen, 29, was named in the team after securing a wild card following his last year’s tour victory. He represented Kenya in 1500m at the 2012 IAAF World Indoor Championships.

In their quest, the Kenyans will do battle against strong Ethiopians led by 5000m world champion Muktar Edris.

The other is Selemon Barega, winner of the World under-20 5000m title in 2016 and World under-18 3000m title in 2017. The Ethiopian finished fifth over 5000m against senior opposition at last year’s World Championships in London.

Another Ethiopian in the lineup is Yomif Kejelcha, who earned a wild card for the championships after winning the IAAF World Indoor Tour.

Kejelcha, who is the defending champion, has an Indoor personal best over the mile of 3:56.95 set in Seattle this year, finished second in 3000m in a time of 7:38.67, and posted a world-leading time of 13:34.67 in 5000m in Seattle.

Kejelcha has, however, been beaten in two of his three outings in 3000m.

If anyone can challenge the Ethiopian trio, then USA’s Paul Chelimo appears to be the likely candidate. The Olympic 5000m silver medallist won an impressive 1500m and 3000m double on consecutive days at the US Indoor Championships.

Another Kenyan’s interest will be men’s 800m semi-finals which has USA-based Kenyan Emmanue Korir.

Following his swift 1:44.21 African record and world-leading performance in New York at the start of February, Korir will head into the 800m heats as one of the gold medal contenders.

In women’s 1500m heats, Beatrice Chepkoech and Winny Chebet will be fighting for a place in the final tomorrow.