Kiplagat sitting pretty ahead of Indoor semis

By Denis Okeyo Friday, March 2nd 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Bethwel Birgen, a regular in the IAAF World Indoor Tour, which comprises six legs across Europe and the USA, is in action tonight as this year’s edition enters its second day in Birmingham. 

He will be joined by 2015 World under-18 3000m silver medallist Davis Kiplagat.

It should otherwise be an easy one for the Kenyans, who are in top shape. Birgen won the 1500m race in Glasgow, while Kiplagat finished fourth in 3000m at the same meeting with a 7:40.12 Indoor personal best and will be seeking a place in Sunday’s final.

Birgen, 29, was named in the team after securing a wild card following his last year’s tour victory. He represented Kenya in 1500m at the 2012 IAAF World Indoor Championships.

In their quest, the Kenyans will do battle against strong Ethiopians led by 5000m world champion Muktar Edris.

The other is Selemon Barega, winner of the World under-20 5000m title in 2016 and World under-18 3000m title in 2017. The Ethiopian finished fifth over 5000m against senior opposition at last year’s World Championships in London.

Another Ethiopian in the lineup is Yomif Kejelcha, who earned a wild card for the championships after winning the IAAF World Indoor Tour.

Kejelcha, who is the defending champion, has an Indoor personal best over the mile of 3:56.95 set in Seattle this year, finished second in 3000m in a time of 7:38.67, and posted a world-leading time of 13:34.67 in 5000m in Seattle.

Kejelcha has, however, been beaten in two of his three outings in 3000m.

If anyone can challenge the Ethiopian trio, then USA’s Paul Chelimo appears to be the likely candidate. The Olympic 5000m silver medallist won an impressive 1500m and 3000m double on consecutive days at the US Indoor Championships.

Another Kenyan’s interest will be men’s 800m semi-finals which has USA-based Kenyan Emmanue Korir.

Following his swift 1:44.21 African record and world-leading performance in New York at the start of February, Korir will head into the 800m heats as one of the gold medal contenders.

In women’s 1500m heats, Beatrice Chepkoech and Winny Chebet will be fighting for a place in the final tomorrow.

BETHWEL BIRGEN BIRMINGHAM IAAF WORLD INDOOR TOUR
Next Story
Kerr has no kind words for K’Ogalo stars
RELATED STORIES
Birmingham set to host 2022 event
British city to host 2022 Commonwealth Games
LATEST STORIES
Kerr has no kind words for K’Ogalo stars

Gor Mahia tactician fumes at his team’s lack of killer instinct after Lokuwam and Guikan miss from two yards

Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters

Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters

PHOTOS: Neymar arrives in Brazil for foot surgery

Neymar arrives in Brazil for foot surgery

Arsenal fans call for Manchester City fixture to be postponed - and it's not just because of the snow

Arsenal supporters are still wounded from last fixture against Man City and are willing to forego the game today hoping things will be better.

Antoine Griezmann reveals what he wants to do at Camp Nou on Sunday

Atletico Madrid will travel to Barcelona on Sunday for a La Liga match and Antoine Griezmann is planning to......

Messi worried teammate won't succeed at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is worried Barcelona teammate is no longer among the untouchable

More Stories
Kiplagat sitting pretty ahead of Indoor semis

Bethwel Birgen, a regular in the IAAF World Indoor Tour, which comprises six legs across Europe and the USA, is in action tonight as this year’s editi

TABLE TENNIS: Swedish coach Berner blames Kenyans’ loss on inexperience and poor ball placement

Swedish coach Berner blames Kenyans’ loss on inexperience and poor ball placement

SportPesa eager to restore deals

SportPesa eager to restore deals

When American pop star Rihanna defied all odds and touched, kissed and toyed with the World Cup trophy

Rihanna defied all odds and toyed with the prestigious World Cup trophy after Germany win.

Guardiola gives conditions to stop wearing the yellow ribbon

Football Association (FA) have charged Guardiola for wearing the ribbon during league and domestic cup matches this campaign.

WHAT IS VAR: All you need to know about the ‘controversial’ system

Here is what you need to know about the VAR.

Africa table tennis serves off

Africa table tennis serves off

Manchester United flop coach disses club’s ‘priorities’ years after his sacking

Former United coach aims dig at former club's priorities

Arsenal and Manchester City clash in doubt

Emirates is set host Manchester City on Thursday in a mouth-watering Premier League clash

'Octopus' predicts Arsenal will play Europa League again, Man City wins title as West Brom suffers dreadful relegation

Computer-generated application dubbed ‘octopus’ reveals that league leaders Manchester City will cruise to a historic triumph 100 points.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

    Wed 28th Feb 2018

  • Usain Bolt to play first official match as a footballer at Old Trafford

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal

    Wed 28th Feb 2018

  • Liverpool and Tottenham aim to put squeeze on Chelsea’s top four hopes

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

  • PHOTOS: Neymar arrives in Brazil for foot surgery

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

  • Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

  • English Premier League set to introduce mid-season break in radical shake-up of fixture scheduling

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal vs Manchester City game may not go ahead on Thursday evening

    Wed 28th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia fail in bid to sip Tusker in Machakos

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Zilizala Viwanjani full bulletin 2018/03/01-Ligi Kuu ya Uingereza
    Zilizala Viwanjani full bulletin 2018/03/01-Kibarua cha Gor Mahia
    Zilizala Viwanjani full bulletin 2018/03/01-Tenisi Ya Mezani
    Kenya Prisons Women Volleyball team eyes to clinch the African Championships