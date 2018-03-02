Kerr has no kind words for K’Ogalo stars

207

Gor Mahia's Ephrem Guikan (left) battles for ball possession against Tusker's Hashim Sempala during a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at the Kenyatta stadium in Machakos county on February 28, 2018. Photo/Stafford Ondego/www.sportpicha.com

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr delivered a brutal, but candid assessment of his side’s failure to beat Tusker, saying their approach sums the African players’ mentality.

Kerr made eight changes to the side that beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 on Sunday, yet the second string champions controlled proceedings against 11-time league winners Tusker on Wednesday.

Strikers Eliud Lokuwam and Ivorian Ephrem Guikan missed two gilt-edged chances that left the Scottish coach bemused.

“We practice everyday shooting in training. They don’t take it seriously. It is the African mentality. It is never serious in Africa,” a livid Kerr said in post-match interview at Machakos Stadium when asked what he made of his strikers’ profligacy.

“In the end it is me who suffers and the club too,” the former Kilmarnock defender raged.

With a congested fixture that includes a top of the bill clash with Esperance Sportive de Tunis in a CAF Champions League match on Wednesday, Kerr has resorted to rotating his squad in a bid to balance players’ match-fitness and freshness in his squad.

The Scot retained goalkeeper Boniface Onyango, captain Harun Shakava and George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo from the side that beat Sharks and for long spells at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, K’Ogalo had Tusker under control.

The first chance of note fell to Kenyatta University student Lokuwam following neat interplay and a sumptuous back-heel inside the six yard area.

Lokuwam swivelled to lose his markers and rather than lay it to Humphrey Mieno, the youngster elected to go for glory in the process clipping goalkeeper Duncan Ochieng and out went the ball for a corner.

Killer pass

If Kerr, and a handful of Gor’s Green Army thought they had seen the last of wastefulness, up came Ivory Coast’s Guikan with a miss that for weeks will beggar belief.

Substitute Meddie Kagere expertly laid a killer pass on Guikan’s path. The Ivorian’s first attempt came off goalkeeper Ochieng but still spilled invitingly for the Ivorian to tap in. However, Guikan made heavy weather of it, smashing the crossbar from two yards albeit with slight pressure from defender Marlon Tangauzi.

“It sums up our season so far. Dominating play and not killing teams,” Kerr thundered.

Lokuwam admits it is Kerr’s right to fume. “I could have done better. However, I was caught in a split mind between laying it to Mieno or shooting at goal. My striker instincts got the better of me,” he said.