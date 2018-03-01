Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters

Arsenal have held talks with police and transport officials to ensure fans and supporters can get to and from the Emirates safely.
A statement by Arsenal read: "Thursday night's match against Manchester City at Emirates Stadium is scheduled to go ahead as planned.
"We will continue to monitor weather conditions and work with local agencies but, unless there is a further announcement, the match is on."
Snow and frosty chills have caused chaos in London with schools closing due to the poor weather conditions.