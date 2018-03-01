Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters

By Brian Ukaya Thursday, March 1st 2018 at 19:37
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Arsenal have held talks with police and transport officials to ensure fans and supporters can get to and from the Emirates safely.

A statement by Arsenal read: "Thursday night's match against Manchester City at Emirates Stadium is scheduled to go ahead as planned.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

"We will continue to monitor weather conditions and work with local agencies but, unless there is a further announcement, the match is on."

Snow and frosty chills have caused chaos in London with schools closing due to the poor weather conditions.

 

ARSENAL MANCHESTER CITY EMIRATES STADIUM
Next Story
PHOTOS: Neymar arrives in Brazil for foot surgery
RELATED STORIES
Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?
Arsenal vs Manchester City game may not go ahead on Thursday evening
UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban
LATEST STORIES
Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters

Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters

PHOTOS: Neymar arrives in Brazil for foot surgery

Neymar arrives in Brazil for foot surgery

Arsenal fans call for Manchester City fixture to be postponed - and it's not just because of the snow

Arsenal supporters are still wounded from last fixture against Man City and are willing to forego the game today hoping things will be better.

Antoine Griezmann reveals what he wants to do at Camp Nou on Sunday

Atletico Madrid will travel to Barcelona on Sunday for a La Liga match and Antoine Griezmann is planning to......

Messi worried teammate won't succeed at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is worried Barcelona teammate is no longer among the untouchable

MADNESS: Real Madrid offer three of their BEST to Mourinho just to get De Gea

United shot stopper David De Gea is still on Real Madrid’s radar and have reportedly offered the Red Devils a choice of three stars to get De Gea

More Stories
Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters

Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters

PHOTOS: Neymar arrives in Brazil for foot surgery

Neymar arrives in Brazil for foot surgery

Liverpool and Tottenham aim to put squeeze on Chelsea’s top four hopes

Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool take on Newcastle United on Saturday after fourth-placed Tottenham, in equally impressive form, host Huddersfield Town

Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?

Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?

Harambee Starlets coach names team

Harambee Starlets coach names team

Chelsea boss Conte ‘best’ choice for Italy job

Chelsea boss Conte ‘best’ choice for Italy job

Gor Mahia fail in bid to sip Tusker in Machakos

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia squandered an opportunity to open a two-point gap on Mathare United at the top of the table yesterday.

Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal

Arsene Wenger plunges Arsenal future into doubt after refusing to confirm he will see out contract

Arsenal vs Manchester City game may not go ahead on Thursday evening

Arsenal vs Manchester City game may not go ahead on Thursday evening

Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

Coach Kerr worried of threat from Otieno but wants K’Ogalo to maintain momentum.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • I deserve more respect for scoring record, says Lukaku

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • PSG announce Neymar suffered sprained ankle, fractured metatarsal

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

    Wed 28th Feb 2018

  • Usain Bolt to play first official match as a footballer at Old Trafford

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal

    Wed 28th Feb 2018

  • Liverpool and Tottenham aim to put squeeze on Chelsea’s top four hopes

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

  • PHOTOS: Neymar arrives in Brazil for foot surgery

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

  • Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

  • English Premier League set to introduce mid-season break in radical shake-up of fixture scheduling

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Zilizala Viwanjani full bulletin 2018/03/01-Ligi Kuu ya Uingereza
    Zilizala Viwanjani full bulletin 2018/03/01-Kibarua cha Gor Mahia
    Zilizala Viwanjani full bulletin 2018/03/01-Tenisi Ya Mezani
    Kenya Prisons Women Volleyball team eyes to clinch the African Championships