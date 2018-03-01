Arsenal vs Man City: Gunners confirm game is on after talks over safety of supporters

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Arsenal have held talks with police and transport officials to ensure fans and supporters can get to and from the Emirates safely.

A statement by Arsenal read: "Thursday night's match against Manchester City at Emirates Stadium is scheduled to go ahead as planned. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

"We will continue to monitor weather conditions and work with local agencies but, unless there is a further announcement, the match is on."

Snow and frosty chills have caused chaos in London with schools closing due to the poor weather conditions.