Antoine Griezmann reveals what he wants to do at Camp Nou on Sunday

By Robert Nyanja Thursday, March 1st 2018 at 16:00
Griezmann has never scored at Camp Nou [Photo: Courtesy]

Antoine Griezmann is a summer target for elite clubs but the Catalans are the favourites to land the French striker, but before the deal is sealed, he hopes to sink them at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Griezmann says he is desperate to score and celebrate at Camp Nou when they will be hosted by Barcelona for a La Liga match.

Griezmann has been tipped to join the Catalans [Photo: Courtesy]

The 26-year-old has been a target for Manchester United and reports indicated that the star was close to signing for the Red Devils last season but the deal failed to materialize.

It is expected that this could be his last season with the club and has been tipped to join Barcelona. Manchester United are also reported to not have lost hope in his pursuit and they will be willing to cash out for the star to bring him to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Griezmann is in great form ahead of Sunday clash after his hat trick against Sevilla and another four goals hammering Leganes 4-0 on Wednesday.

"I have never scored at Camp Nou, I really want to score and celebrate it on Sunday.” He told reporters according to sportskeeda.

"I'm very focused on trying to do something big with my club and my national team. I am very involved in those two teams.”

He is in great form ahead of Sunday's clash [Photo: Courtesy]

"I want to enjoy this and my team, in La Liga, the Europa League and the World Cup. I don't think about what can happen beyond this.

"I'm not saying that means I'm going to go, because I've been saying the same thing for four years and I'm still here." He added.

