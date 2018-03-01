Messi worried teammate won't succeed at Barcelona

By Robert Nyanja Thursday, March 1st 2018 at 13:52
Messi is worried Paulinho may not succeed at Barca [Photo: Courtesy]

Lionel Messi fears Paulinho could replicate Arda Turan’s iil-starred spell at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian joined the Spanish giants from Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou Evergrande in a £35.5m deal.

Critics doubted if he would make it to the starting line-up considering the options Barcelona has in their squad but he defied his critics as he grabbed a starting spot in Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Pauinho said Messi convinced him to join Barcelona [Photo: Courtesy]

Since the beginning of the year, the 29-year-old’s form have dropped and reports from Spain suggests Messi is worried the Brazilian may not be in possession of what it takes to succeed at Camp Nou.

The Argentinian is said to be concerned by the midfielder’s slowness on the ball and is worried about the former Tottenham star’s perennial sideways passing having previously welcomed him at the club.

Paulinho's form dropped since the turn of the year [Photo: Courtesy]

Paulinho is said to be no longer one of the untouchables in the Valverde’s squad. The arrival of his team-mate in the national team, Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool has also had an impact on Paulinho’s status.

The Catalan’s boss has handed him rest in a bid to end his fall but he may be forced to turn around his fortunes with the run of fixtures in the coming weeks.

Messi worried teammate won't succeed at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is worried Barcelona teammate is no longer among the untouchable

MADNESS: Real Madrid offer three of their BEST to Mourinho just to get De Gea

United shot stopper David De Gea is still on Real Madrid’s radar and have reportedly offered the Red Devils a choice of three stars to get De Gea

Arsenal board and players eager for Arsene Wenger exit, sources reveal

Wenger is facing a desperate battle to win back their confidence and it looks increasingly likely he will leave the Emirates this summer

Arsenal makes huge profits, but risk losing want-way key midfielder

Jack Wilshere is reportedly prepared to quit the Emirates in the summer if Arsenal do not improve their current offer of a new contract.

Liverpool and Tottenham aim to put squeeze on Chelsea’s top four hopes

Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool take on Newcastle United on Saturday after fourth-placed Tottenham, in equally impressive form, host Huddersfield Town

Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?

Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?

Messi worried teammate won't succeed at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is worried Barcelona teammate is no longer among the untouchable

MADNESS: Real Madrid offer three of their BEST to Mourinho just to get De Gea

United shot stopper David De Gea is still on Real Madrid’s radar and have reportedly offered the Red Devils a choice of three stars to get De Gea

Arsenal board and players eager for Arsene Wenger exit, sources reveal

Wenger is facing a desperate battle to win back their confidence and it looks increasingly likely he will leave the Emirates this summer

Arsenal makes huge profits, but risk losing want-way key midfielder

Jack Wilshere is reportedly prepared to quit the Emirates in the summer if Arsenal do not improve their current offer of a new contract.

“The whole world respect my contract,” Wenger slams critics as pressure mounts on him to quit

The under fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed he rejected "the whole world" to stay at Arsenal.

Neymar's father blasts PSG coach declares star fit for Real Madrid - confirms need for operation

Neymar Sr has bashed PSG coach Unai Emery for taking his son's injury lightly and has gone ahead to say that the Brazilian needs surgery.

Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois slams Conte and teammates for ‘throwing away’ two games

Thibaut Courtois has lashed cunningly at his teammates and coach Antonio after dropping points against Manchester United in the previous match.

Former Barcelona and Spain star dies

Football world is in mourning after the eighth-highest scorer in Spain’s top flight dies.

Man United ‘regret’ signing Alexis Sanchez one month after making historic swoop

Chilean looked set to sign for Manchester City before Jose Mourinho swooped, throwing huge money at the want-away forward.

Manchester City's midfield star out of Arsenal clash

Fernandinho will miss Thursday’s Premier League clash at Arsenal after failing to recover from a hamstring strain he picked up against the London club

