Messi worried teammate won't succeed at Barcelona

Messi is worried Paulinho may not succeed at Barca [Photo: Courtesy]

Lionel Messi fears Paulinho could replicate Arda Turan’s iil-starred spell at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian joined the Spanish giants from Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou Evergrande in a £35.5m deal.

Critics doubted if he would make it to the starting line-up considering the options Barcelona has in their squad but he defied his critics as he grabbed a starting spot in Ernesto Valverde’s side. Pauinho said Messi convinced him to join Barcelona [Photo: Courtesy]

Since the beginning of the year, the 29-year-old’s form have dropped and reports from Spain suggests Messi is worried the Brazilian may not be in possession of what it takes to succeed at Camp Nou.

The Argentinian is said to be concerned by the midfielder’s slowness on the ball and is worried about the former Tottenham star’s perennial sideways passing having previously welcomed him at the club. Paulinho's form dropped since the turn of the year [Photo: Courtesy]

Paulinho is said to be no longer one of the untouchables in the Valverde’s squad. The arrival of his team-mate in the national team, Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool has also had an impact on Paulinho’s status.

The Catalan’s boss has handed him rest in a bid to end his fall but he may be forced to turn around his fortunes with the run of fixtures in the coming weeks.