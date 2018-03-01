Arsenal board turn against Arsene Wenger and draw up list of replacements as players lose faith

By Mirror Thursday, March 1st 2018 at 09:40

 

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal players and the board are turning against under-pressure Arsene Wenger.

Wenger is facing a desperate battle to win back their confidence and it looks increasingly likely he will leave the Emirates this summer.

Mirror Sport revealed that Wenger’s position will be reviewed at the end of the season and the club held a board meeting on Monday with growing doubts among the hierarchy.

Wenger, 68, knows he is under massive pressure to get into the Champions League and winning the Europa League looks his only route.

But he claims to be “amazed” that his position should even be questioned.

He refused to answer whether his job depended on qualifying for the Champions League, saying: “I don’t want to come out always on that, I have answered that already. Yes, I answered that question. Our target is to qualify for the top four, of course.

“I have been here for 21 years, I turned the whole world down to respect my contracts. So I am still amazed that I still have to answer these types of questions.

“My job is to protect the players and to get them to focus on the next performance. I am responsible.

"I get the plaudits when it goes well, so I have to take the bad when it doesn’t go well. It’s part of the job.”

However, it can be revealed that a growing number of players have lost faith in Wenger and whether he can take the club and the team forward.

There is a feeling within the squad that it is time for change after a disappointing season which has seen them slip to sixth place, crash out of the FA Cup and lose the Carabao Cup final.

There could also be a backlash from fans following the cup final defeat but the players are worried about being able to compete, fear they are slipping behind tactically and there were complaints that a tough training schedule in the build-up to the final left them shattered.

They still have huge respect for Wenger and like him but several influential players believe the time is right for change if they are to turn things around.

The Arsenal hierarchy have already begun succession planning and majority shareholder Stan Kroenke's son Josh is taking an increased role at the club.

They are drawing up a list of potential replacements with Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim and former Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta - now at Manchester City - at the top of the list.

The board meeting was called to rubber stamp the club’s latest financial figures - which showed a pre-tax profit of £25.1million for the six months ending 30 November 2017 because of big money sales last summer - but there is a clear message from above that time might be up.

 

ARSENE WENGER EXIT ARSENAL FAN PLAYERS
Next Story
Arsenal makes huge profits, but risk losing want-way key midfielder
RELATED STORIES
Arsenal makes huge profits, but risk losing want-way key midfielder
“The whole world respect my contract,” Wenger slams critics as pressure mounts on him to quit
Manchester City's midfield star out of Arsenal clash
LATEST STORIES
Arsenal board and players eager for Arsene Wenger exit, sources reveal

Wenger is facing a desperate battle to win back their confidence and it looks increasingly likely he will leave the Emirates this summer

Arsenal makes huge profits, but risk losing want-way key midfielder

Jack Wilshere is reportedly prepared to quit the Emirates in the summer if Arsenal do not improve their current offer of a new contract.

Liverpool and Tottenham aim to put squeeze on Chelsea’s top four hopes

Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool take on Newcastle United on Saturday after fourth-placed Tottenham, in equally impressive form, host Huddersfield Town

Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?

Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?

Obiri prays for glory at Indoor Meet

Obiri prays for glory at Indoor Meet

Harambee Starlets coach names team

Harambee Starlets coach names team

More Stories
Arsenal board and players eager for Arsene Wenger exit, sources reveal

Wenger is facing a desperate battle to win back their confidence and it looks increasingly likely he will leave the Emirates this summer

Arsenal makes huge profits, but risk losing want-way key midfielder

Jack Wilshere is reportedly prepared to quit the Emirates in the summer if Arsenal do not improve their current offer of a new contract.

“The whole world respect my contract,” Wenger slams critics as pressure mounts on him to quit

The under fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed he rejected "the whole world" to stay at Arsenal.

Neymar's father blasts PSG coach declares star fit for Real Madrid - confirms need for operation

Neymar Sr has bashed PSG coach Unai Emery for taking his son's injury lightly and has gone ahead to say that the Brazilian needs surgery.

Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois slams Conte and teammates for ‘throwing away’ two games

Thibaut Courtois has lashed cunningly at his teammates and coach Antonio after dropping points against Manchester United in the previous match.

Former Barcelona and Spain star dies

Football world is in mourning after the eighth-highest scorer in Spain’s top flight dies.

Man United ‘regret’ signing Alexis Sanchez one month after making historic swoop

Chilean looked set to sign for Manchester City before Jose Mourinho swooped, throwing huge money at the want-away forward.

Manchester City's midfield star out of Arsenal clash

Fernandinho will miss Thursday’s Premier League clash at Arsenal after failing to recover from a hamstring strain he picked up against the London club

Lottery winners whose jackpot fell short

While reading the news about someone who hit the jackpot and suddenly became rich, envy instantly steps in.

Matic reveals what was on the note Bailly gave him during Chelsea clash

Matic was handed a note 10 minutes to the final whistle from the boss by substitute Eric Bailly during Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Chelsea

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Thierry Henry eyes 'dream' job as Arsenal manager

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Here’s what is in the base of World Cup Trophy

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • I deserve more respect for scoring record, says Lukaku

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • PSG announce Neymar suffered sprained ankle, fractured metatarsal

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

    Wed 28th Feb 2018

  • Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Usain Bolt to play first official match as a footballer at Old Trafford

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal

    Wed 28th Feb 2018

  • Liverpool and Tottenham aim to put squeeze on Chelsea’s top four hopes

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya Prisons Women Volleyball team eyes to clinch the African Championships
    Muhoroni Youth relegated from the national super league after failing to honour first three matches
    League leaders Gor Mahia settles for a barren draw with rivals Tusker FC
    Kikosi cha Muhoroni Youth yashushwa daraja ya KPL na FKF-Zilizala Viwanjani