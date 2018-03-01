Jack Wilshere could quit ‘money-making’ Arsenal as talks stall over improved contract

By Mirror Thursday, March 1st 2018 at 09:03

 

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

Jack Wilshere is reportedly prepared to quit the Emirates in the summer if Arsenal do not improve their current offer of a new contract.

The 26-year-old midfielder is out-of-contract in the summer and talks with the club over a renewed deal have stalled.

Arsenal have stated that Wilshere must take a 25 per cent pay cut of his current £120,000 per week salary in order to stay at the club.

And the Sun report that Wilshere will now snub the terms on offer for a move elsewhere, having grown disillusioned at the Gunners.

It is believed that Wilshere is not prepared to sign the deal when teammates Mesut Ozil , Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are on more than double the £100,000 wages tabled to the England international.

Meanwhile, Arsenal made a huge profit after their summer transfer business.

The club’s latest accounts - up to November 2017 - show they did big business with the sales of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wojciech Szczesny, Kieran Gibbs and Gabriel.

That does not even include their January business when the £58million signing of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was offset by the big money sales of Theo Walcott, Olivier Giroud and Francis Coquelin.

It is unlikely to please Arsenal fans that the club ended up in profit rather than splashing the cash on transfers.

The increased operating costs are attributed to an increase in player wages, while amortisation of player registrations went up by £7.6m to £43.6m.

Sir Chips Keswick said: "This has not been the easiest of campaigns but we are all working hard to ensure we have a strong finish.

"Breaking our transfer record twice in one season and the player contracts we have signed shows our commitment to getting the club back competing for the Premier League. However our strategy remains self-financing and we must accept all the challenges that bring at a time when the inflation of transfer fees, player wages and the fees demands by agents has become super-heated.

"We need to spend effectively and be the best we can across the whole of our football operations if we are to compete at the level our ambitions for the club demand."

 

