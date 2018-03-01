Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?

207

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger faces the might of Manchester City for the second time in five days tonight (10:45pm) as the Gunners seek salvation after an abject display in losing the League Cup final 3-0.

City’s victory on Sunday delivered the first trophy of the Pep Guardiola era and underlined the sense that the two clubs are on radically different trajectories.

Guardiola’s men also enjoy a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League and are virtually assured of their place in the Champions League quarter-finals, thanks to a 4-0 last-16, first-leg win in Basel.

Arsenal, by contrast, face a huge challenge just to make it back into the Champions League next season. Sixth in the league, they trail north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, in fourth place, by 10 points.

Even the emergency route of a Champions League return via winning the Europa League looks a big task after Arsenal were paired with Italian giants AC Milan in the last 16.

What is galling for Wenger and Arsenal is that in many ways Guardiola is the modern-day incarnation of what the Frenchman used to be in his first decade at the club.

Wenger’s early years married attractive, aggressive football with a winning culture.

While some of the frills to Arsenal’s football have remained in the second half of his 22-year reign, the club has failed consistently to challenge for the biggest prizes.

“This development of mediocrity has to be arrested,” Arsenal’s second-highest goalscorer of all time, Ian Wright, who played under Wenger, told BBC radio.

Guardiola shares Wenger’s ideals of how the game should be played and has spoken glowingly of his admiration for his counterpart’s longevity.

“I would have liked to have played for him,” said Guardiola ahead of Sunday’s final.

“He likes one type of player, with quality and respect for the ball. They are things I like a lot, so if people say we play a little bit like Arsenal of the last 20 years then it’s good for us.”

The difference is that Guardiola is a serial winner, lifting 21 trophies in his first seven years of senior management with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Rather than abandon his principles, the Catalan has doubled down on the passing and pressing game he made famous at Barcelona to create spectacle and success.