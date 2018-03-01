Obiri prays for glory at Indoor Meet

207

Kenya's Hellen Onsando Obiri reacts after winning the final of the women's 5000m athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV

World 5000m Outdoors champion Hellen Obiri will take on defending champion Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia in the women’s 3000m final as IAAF World Indoor Championships begin today from 8:15pm in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Obiri, who has a personal best of 8:29.41 over the distance, has been in ruthless form in the past few years and will be aiming reclaim her Indoors title she lost to Dibaba during the 2014 event in Sopot, Poland.

Unlike Obiri, who is the only Kenyan in the event, Dibaba will partner with Fantu Worku (8:39.55) in the race. But the Kenyan is unfazed, saying she is ready to do battle.

“I am looking forward to racing (sic) at the IAAF World Indoor Championships tomorrow (today) night,” Obiri (pictured) wrote on her official Twitter handle.

Running before home crowd, Great Britain poster girl Laura Muir will be another athlete capable of blighting Obiri's happiness.

There is also 3000 metres steeplechase world champion American Emma Coburn, who will partner with her compatriot, Katie Markey.

Another challenger is likely to be Meraf Bahta of Sweden, formerly of Eritrea, who specialises in 1500m. World 5000m bronze medallist and 2016 World Indoors 1500m champion Sifan Hassan of Netherlands will also be in the mix.

Meanwhile, six World Indoor Championships medals will be reallocated during ceremonies at the IAAF World Indoors in Birmingham tomorrow and Saturday.

These upgrades follow the disqualification of results of the original medallists after they were sanctioned for violating anti-doping rules.

Among those receiving their reallocated medals is Tianna Bartoletta of the USA, who was promoted to gold in the long jump for the 2006 World Indoor Championships in Moscow.

Her ceremony, which will include a flag raising and national anthem, will take place in Arena Birmingham at the start of the evening session on Saturday.

In total, six athletes across five events at three previous editions of the IAAF World Indoor Championships, have accepted invitations to receive their reallocated medals in Birmingham.

“After the very positive feedback at the beginning of the new reallocation process last August in London, we are delighted to continue to honour the athletes,” said IAAF President Sebastian Coe.

“And what better way than in front of full arena of passionate athletics fans.”

Naide Gomes (POR), who was promoted to silver in the long jump in 2006, Li Meiju (CHN) and Misleydis Gonzalez (CUB), who were promoted to silver and bronze in the shot put in 2008 and Olga Rypakova (KAZ), promoted to bronze in the triple jump for 2008, are unable to attend.

Others are Valerie Adams (NZL) and Nadine Kleinert (GER), who were promoted to gold and bronze in the shot put in 2010 and Michelle Carter (USA), who was promoted to silver in the shot put for 2012.

The IAAF is in contact with their national federations to find other occasions to present them with their medals.

The Czech Republic women’s 4x400m relay team will receive their medals in September in Ostrava.