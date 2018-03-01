Chelsea boss Conte ‘best’ choice for Italy job

By AFP Thursday, March 1st 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is Italy’s number one choice to take over as national coach, Italian federation vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta revealed on Tuesday.

“I haven’t chosen yet but I think Conte is the one who could do the best,” Costacurta told Gazzetta dello Sport. “I’ll definitely talk with him in a couple of months.”

Former AC Milan star Costacurta has been given the task of finding a replacement for Gian Piero Ventura, who was sacked after Italy’s embarrassing World Cup exit.

Conte, 48, coached Italy from 2014 to the quarter-finals of the 2016 European Championship before taking over at Chelsea.

Other candidates include Roberto Mancini, Claudio Ranieri and Carlo Ancelotti.

“(Conte) has already shown he knows how to be national coach while the others haven’t yet,” added Costacurta.

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season, but his side is currently fifth in the table, 19 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Costacurta continued: “That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t be happy with Mancini or with Ancelotti - although (Ancelotti) seems to have removed himself from consideration.”

“I wouldn’t overlook coaches in the league: (Atalanta’s Gian Piero) Gasperini and (Sampdoria’s Marco) Giampaolo would do well.

CHELSEA ANTONIO CONTE ALESSANDRO COSTACURTA
Next Story
Gor Mahia fail in bid to sip Tusker in Machakos
RELATED STORIES
I deserve more respect for scoring record, says Lukaku
Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake
Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace
LATEST STORIES
Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?

Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?

Obiri prays for glory at Indoor Meet

Obiri prays for glory at Indoor Meet

Harambee Starlets coach names team

Harambee Starlets coach names team

Chelsea boss Conte ‘best’ choice for Italy job

Chelsea boss Conte ‘best’ choice for Italy job

Gor Mahia fail in bid to sip Tusker in Machakos

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia squandered an opportunity to open a two-point gap on Mathare United at the top of the table yesterday.

Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal

Arsene Wenger plunges Arsenal future into doubt after refusing to confirm he will see out contract

More Stories
Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?

Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?

Harambee Starlets coach names team

Harambee Starlets coach names team

Chelsea boss Conte ‘best’ choice for Italy job

Chelsea boss Conte ‘best’ choice for Italy job

Gor Mahia fail in bid to sip Tusker in Machakos

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia squandered an opportunity to open a two-point gap on Mathare United at the top of the table yesterday.

Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal

Arsene Wenger plunges Arsenal future into doubt after refusing to confirm he will see out contract

Arsenal vs Manchester City game may not go ahead on Thursday evening

Arsenal vs Manchester City game may not go ahead on Thursday evening

Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

Coach Kerr worried of threat from Otieno but wants K’Ogalo to maintain momentum.

Ryan Giggs explains why Alexis Sanchez is struggling for form at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United career may still be in its early days but it's safe to say the Chilean has hardly hit the ground running.

PSG announce Neymar suffered sprained ankle, fractured metatarsal

Experts give Neymar little hope of facing Real

English Premier League set to introduce mid-season break in radical shake-up of fixture scheduling

The FA Cup fifth round looks set to be moved to midweek in a bid to create space for a winter break.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Thierry Henry eyes 'dream' job as Arsenal manager

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Here’s what is in the base of World Cup Trophy

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • I deserve more respect for scoring record, says Lukaku

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • PSG announce Neymar suffered sprained ankle, fractured metatarsal

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

    Wed 28th Feb 2018

  • Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Usain Bolt to play first official match as a footballer at Old Trafford

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal

    Wed 28th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal's Wenger rues defensive errors, hits at video referee

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kikosi cha Muhoroni Youth yashushwa daraja ya KPL na FKF-Zilizala Viwanjani
    Wabingwa shikilizi wa ligi kuu ya KPL Gor Mahia wapatana na Tusker-Zilizala Viwanjani
    Tusker FC prepares to play Gor Mahia
    Rais wa FIA Jean Todt afurahishwa na Kenya