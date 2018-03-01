Gor Mahia fail in bid to sip Tusker in Machakos

By Rodgers Eshitemi Thursday, March 1st 2018 at 00:00
Tusker FC's Bonventure Khasabuli falls under challenge from Eliud Lokuwan of Gor Mahia FC's during KPL match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia squandered an opportunity to open a two-point gap on Mathare United at the top of the table yesterday.

They were held to a barren draw by Tusker in a game of missed chances at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

It was a double tragedy for Gor, who suffered another injury set-back after striker Ephrem Guikan was stretched off after colliding with Tusker goalkeeper Duncan Ochieng’ deep into stoppage time.

The Ivorian, who wasted K’Ogalo’s best second half chance when he was teed up by substitute Meddie Kagere, becomes the second key player for Dylan Kerr to sustain an injury after Jacques Tuyisenge, ahead of next week’s Caf Champions League first round clash against Tunisia’s Esperance.

To avoid more injuries, Kerr had taken a cautious approach by making over eight changes to the team that beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 over the weekend. The result saw Gor go level on points with Mathare at the summit as Tusker took their points tally to five.

Gor had an early chance in the seventh minute when Innocent Wafula received the ball in the box but lost his balance making it an easy pick for goalkeeper Duncan Ochieng.

Moments later, Tusker fullback Collins Shivachi made a brilliant clearance on the blind side to deny the champions another scoring chance.

Guikan then delivered a fine back-heel into the path of Eliud Lokuwam in the box, but the former Ulinzi Stars junior team striker went for glory and in process ended up fluffing his effort with the goalkeeper only to beat before Eugene Asike made a timely interception to clear the ball to safety.

Robert Achema then saw his 20th minute header easily blocked by K’Ogalo captain Harun Shakava, who quickly initiated a counterattack but there was no green shirt in the box to tap in Lokuwam’s delivery.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka recovered from the 3-1 loss to Mathare United on Sunday to beat AFC Leopards 2-1 in Narok yesterday.

The win eased pressure on coach Sam Ssimba who many thought would have been sacked if Sofapaka failed to beat AFC yesterday.

