Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Wenger refused to confirm he will remain in charge for the final year of his contract and dodged questions about an end-of-season review on his position.

Mirror Sport reported on Monday that Wenger’s position will be reviewed at the end of the season after the Carabao Cup final defeat and with Arsenal in danger of missing out on a Champions League place for a second year running.

Gunners boss Wenger said: “My position is my position. Honestly, that’s the last worry I have at the moment. My worry is to focus, to get the team ready for tomorrow’s game.” [PHOTO: COURTESY]

When quizzed about the end-of-season review and if he would see out his contract, Wenger angrily bit back: “I just told you, I just gave you the answer of what my way of thinking is. It’s the next game.

“We are in that kind of situation where you want to focus on the next game. I don’t ask you if your position is reviewed at the end of the season.

"I'm just amazed I'm always to answer things that are the same. I turned the whole world down to respect my contract.

“I just told you the answer. If you need clarity, I can repeat exactly the same answer. Exactly, that’s the clarity. Does it stop you to sleep that my position is uncertain or would not be certain, or is certain? No.

“What is interesting in football is the performances of football, the game you will see on Thursday night. That is what is important. All the rest may make headlines, but it is not really interesting.

“I am just amazed that I have to always answer things that are exactly the same. I am here for 21 years, I turned the whole world down to respect my contracts. So I am still amazed that I still have to answer these types of questions.”

Wenger is under pressure to get Arsenal back in the Champions League and the review will take into account their performance on the pitch and also being competitive.

But Wenger refused to answer whether staying on for a final year depended on him getting into the Champions League. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

“I don't want to come out always on that, I have answered that already. Yes, I answered that question. Our target is to qualify for the top four, of course,” said Wenger.

"What I want is for us to focus in a united way and respond tomorrow with a good game and win the game.”

Arsenal face Manchester City again on Thursday but will be without Nacho Monreal who could also miss both legs of the Europa League tie with AC Milan.

Wenger said: “He is out for the two games this weekend Thursday and Sunday, certainly out. He might be out for two more, Milan and maybe even one more. He had an inflamed back, a disc problem. The rest, everybody is fit.

“We are very disappointed because we lost an important game. We need to first recover from the disappointment and then prepare for the next challenge, as always, together.

“Well when you do not get the result, it’s part of our job. Part of our job is to respond and to focus on the next game. You want only to win games, it’s not always possible, so it’s the way you respond.

“I believe that [we need to] analyse well, focus on the next one and respond together in a united way, which his part of our philosophy at the club.”