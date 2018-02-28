Arsenal vs Manchester City game may not go ahead on Thursday evening

By Brian Ukaya Wednesday, February 28th 2018 at 17:45
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The Arsenal vs Manchester City game could be postponed as the 'Beast from the East' has hit the Emirates Stadium.

Snow and frosty chills have caused chaos in London with schools closing due to the poor weather conditions.

Thus the Premier League could be affected as the Thursday game between Arsenal and Manchester City may not take place.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester City are said to be taking the risk of travelling to London for the match.

Guardiola’s side are planning to travel on Thursday morning but heavy snow could affect their journey.

A decision to call off the Thursday match is likely to be made if the weather patterns don’t change.

ARSENAL MANCHESTER CITY BEAST FROM THE EAST
Manchester United flop coach disses club's 'priorities' years after his sacking
UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban
Thierry Henry eyes 'dream' job as Arsenal manager
Arsenal's Wenger rues defensive errors, hits at video referee
Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal

Arsene Wenger plunges Arsenal future into doubt after refusing to confirm he will see out contract

"The whole world respect my contract," Wenger slams critics as pressure mounts on him to quit

The under fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed he rejected "the whole world" to stay at Arsenal.

Neymar's father blasts PSG coach declares star fit for Real Madrid - confirms need for operation

Neymar Sr has bashed PSG coach Unai Emery for taking his son's injury lightly and has gone ahead to say that the Brazilian needs surgery.

Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois slams Conte and teammates for 'throwing away' two games

Thibaut Courtois has lashed cunningly at his teammates and coach Antonio after dropping points against Manchester United in the previous match.

Former Barcelona and Spain star dies

Football world is in mourning after the eighth-highest scorer in Spain's top flight dies.

Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal

Arsene Wenger plunges Arsenal future into doubt after refusing to confirm he will see out contract

Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

Coach Kerr worried of threat from Otieno but wants K'Ogalo to maintain momentum.

Ryan Giggs explains why Alexis Sanchez is struggling for form at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United career may still be in its early days but it's safe to say the Chilean has hardly hit the ground running.

PSG announce Neymar suffered sprained ankle, fractured metatarsal

Experts give Neymar little hope of facing Real

English Premier League set to introduce mid-season break in radical shake-up of fixture scheduling

The FA Cup fifth round looks set to be moved to midweek in a bid to create space for a winter break.

UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban

Former Manchester City midfielder and France international Samir Nasri was handed a six-month doping ban "for using a prohibited method" by European f

Usain Bolt to play first official match as a footballer at Old Trafford

Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has announced that he will play his first official match as a football player at Old Trafford this summer.

I deserve more respect for scoring record, says Lukaku

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes he has nothing to prove to his critics and deserves more respect for his goalscoring record.

Here's what is in the base of World Cup Trophy

Kenya is among the 10 African countries where local fans will have an opportunity to interact with the coveted trophy.

