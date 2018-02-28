Arsenal vs Manchester City game may not go ahead on Thursday evening

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The Arsenal vs Manchester City game could be postponed as the 'Beast from the East' has hit the Emirates Stadium.

Snow and frosty chills have caused chaos in London with schools closing due to the poor weather conditions.

Thus the Premier League could be affected as the Thursday game between Arsenal and Manchester City may not take place. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester City are said to be taking the risk of travelling to London for the match.

Guardiola’s side are planning to travel on Thursday morning but heavy snow could affect their journey.

A decision to call off the Thursday match is likely to be made if the weather patterns don’t change.