Arsenal and Manchester City clash in doubt

The Emirates was covered with snow this morning [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium was this morning covered with snow.

Emirates is set host Manchester City on Thursday in a mouth-watering Premier League clash but the game is doubtful as the ‘Beast from the East’ is pounding Britain at the moment.

The storm is causing chaos on the roads and trains and has left the Emirates frozen over today, adding fears to fans and players that the match could be postponed.

The UK is set to be dominated by the worst of the weather on Thursday which may interfere with City’s plan of travelling down tomorrow for the clash.

Manchester City are reportedly not be worried about missing the match, which will give the Gunners an automatic 3-0 win. According to Premier League rules, if a team fails to honor the fixture then the win will automatically be awarded to the opponents. London was covered in a thick blanket of snow this morning [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal were last Sunday destroyed by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. Arsenal were shocked after they lost 3-0 to City in a match that they were the favorites.

Considering the past matches in the Premier League, it is not always easy to beat the same team twice in different competitions and it is the hope of Arsenal fans across the world that their team will be victorious in the Premier Clash.