Arsenal and Manchester City clash in doubt

By Robert Nyanja Wednesday, February 28th 2018 at 14:40
The Emirates was covered with snow this morning [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium was this morning covered with snow.

Emirates is set host Manchester City on Thursday in a mouth-watering Premier League clash but the game is doubtful  as the ‘Beast from the East’ is pounding Britain at the moment.

The storm is causing chaos on the roads and trains and has left the Emirates frozen over today, adding fears to fans and players that the match could be postponed.

The UK is set to be dominated by the worst of the weather on Thursday which may interfere with City’s plan of travelling down tomorrow for the clash.

Manchester City are reportedly not be worried about missing the match, which will give the Gunners an automatic 3-0 win. According to Premier League rules, if a team fails to honor the fixture then the win will automatically be awarded to the opponents.

London was covered in a thick blanket of snow this morning [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal were last Sunday destroyed by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. Arsenal were shocked after they lost 3-0 to City in a match that they were the favorites.

Considering the past matches in the Premier League, it is not always easy to beat the same team twice in different competitions and it is the hope of Arsenal fans across the world that their team will be victorious in the Premier Clash.

EMIRATES STADIUM ARSENAL MANCHESTER CITY SNOW DOUBT
Next Story
“The whole world respect my contract,” Wenger slams critics as pressure mounts on him to quit
RELATED STORIES
AC Milan chief feels 'sorry for Arsenal' after Europa League last 16 draw
Man United already seeing worrying version of Alexis Sanchez that made Arsenal to sell him
Man City fan thanks Sergio Aguero for saving him from stewards' wrath, gets cleared by the courts
LATEST STORIES
“The whole world respect my contract,” Wenger slams critics as pressure mounts on him to quit

The under fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed he rejected "the whole world" to stay at Arsenal.

Neymar's father blasts PSG coach declares star fit for Real Madrid - confirms need for operation

Neymar Sr has bashed PSG coach Unai Emery for taking his son's injury lightly and has gone ahead to say that the Brazilian needs surgery.

Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois slams Conte and teammates for ‘throwing away’ two games

Thibaut Courtois has lashed cunningly at his teammates and coach Antonio after dropping points against Manchester United in the previous match.

Former Barcelona and Spain star dies

Football world is in mourning after the eighth-highest scorer in Spain’s top flight dies.

Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

Coach Kerr worried of threat from Otieno but wants K’Ogalo to maintain momentum.

Ryan Giggs explains why Alexis Sanchez is struggling for form at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United career may still be in its early days but it's safe to say the Chilean has hardly hit the ground running.

More Stories
Manchester United flop coach disses club’s ‘priorities’ years after his sacking

Former United coach aims dig at former club's priorities

Arsenal and Manchester City clash in doubt

Emirates is set host Manchester City on Thursday in a mouth-watering Premier League clash

'Octopus' predicts Arsenal will play Europa League again, Man City wins title as West Brom suffers dreadful relegation

Computer-generated application dubbed ‘octopus’ reveals that league leaders Manchester City will cruise to a historic triumph 100 points.

National team coach says Messi should be banned by FIFA until proven human

The Argentinian has been in sensational form for Barcelona as they are hunting for a second treble in four seasons.

Schools: Can Upper Hill handle pressure?

Will Upper Hill maintain their bullish dominance? Can they survive after the departure of former principal Peter Orero?

Kenya National Sports Council: Sports council ready for new mandate

After being re-elected as the Kenya National Sports Council (KNSC) chairman over the weekend, Nderitu Gikaria says he is ready for a more vibrant term

My wife taught me how to bet, says University lecturer

Emily Nyaidho fell in love with football and developed interest in analyzing matches before introducing her husband Joseph Makunjo.

SportPesa comes to the aid of Everton fans ahead of crunch match

Everton have teamed up with Kenya’s betting company Sportpesa to foot the traveling expenses for the Everton fans.

Federation Internationale I de Automobile President Todt impressed by Kenya’s commitment towards a WRC Safari

The Federation Internationale I de Automobile President Jean Todt opened the WRC Safari Rally Project headquarters in Nairobi today and said he was im

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View the Latest Premier League standings

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • KPL top dogs prevail: Champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards win as Mathare Utd return at the top of the table

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Football and rallying: Fifa World Cup trophy, rallying president arrive

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Thierry Henry eyes 'dream' job as Arsenal manager

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Here’s what is in the base of World Cup Trophy

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • I deserve more respect for scoring record, says Lukaku

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Tusker FC prepares to play Gor Mahia
    Rais wa FIA Jean Todt afurahishwa na Kenya
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Mbio za Eldoret
    New Harambee Stars head coach to be named