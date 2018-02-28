Wenger claims he 'turned down the whole world' to stay at Arsenal amid fresh doubts over future

345

Arsene Wenger screams at a touchline in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsene Wenger has claimed he rejected "the whole world" to stay at Arsenal.

The Gunners boss has come in for fresh criticism this week following Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Mirror Sport reported this week that Wenger's position will be reviewed in the summer, despite his deal having another season to run, in the biggest threat to his tenure.

"My position is my position. Honestly, it is the last worry I have at the moment," he said when asked about his future.

"My job is to perform and for other people to judge me.

"I am amazed that I have to answer these questions.

"I am here for 21 years and turned down the whole world to respect my contract."

Wenger has previously claimed he rejected Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United during his time in north London.

After suffering a humiliating loss at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s men, Gunners have yet another date with the premier league leaders tomorrow. Wenger will be seeking to turn things around this time by digging a better result.

Arsenal’s hope of making a champions league slot next season is equally in serious jeopardy as they have stagnated at sixth position, with resurgence of Liverpool and Tottenham posing serious threats.