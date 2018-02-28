Octopus prediction hands Arsenal Europa League slot, Man City title and West Brom dreadful relegation

345

With match day 28 having been covered, where Chelsea fell to Man United and are now fighting for top-four battle, English Premier League table predictors have come forward to reveal their guess on how the table will look like come May.

Computer-generated application dubbed ‘octopus’ reveals that league leaders Manchester City will cruise to a historic triumph with whopping 100 points. Pep Guardiola’s men still have tough games against top teams such Arsenal and Chelsea and much more. For them to achieve the 100 points in 38 games would only be left to be subject to time.

The prediction hands Arsenal another struggle in the Europa League as the London club is placed at sixth position with 63 points, just 13 points fifth placed Tottenham Hotspurs.

Current Champions Chelsea are placed at fourth position with 78 points, just one point adrift of third-placed Liverpool with 79 points.

Jose Mourinho gets his wish by achieving second-place finish with 82 points. According to the prediction, struggling West Brom have sealed sorry fate. The Magpies are predicted to be eyeing grim future as they will finish last and be confirmed ripe for relegation and championship football.

Other relegation candidates will be Stoke City and Crystal Palace which have so far in reality achieved mixed results.

