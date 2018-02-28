Octopus prediction hands Arsenal Europa League slot, Man City title and West Brom dreadful relegation

By Japheth Ogila Wednesday, February 28th 2018 at 13:00
Arsenal players celebrating a goal in Europa League match against Ostersund [Photo: Courtesy]

With match day 28 having been covered, where Chelsea fell to Man United and are now fighting for top-four battle, English Premier League table predictors have come forward to reveal their guess on how the table will look like come May.

Computer-generated application dubbed ‘octopus’ reveals that league leaders Manchester City will cruise to a historic triumph with  whopping 100 points. Pep Guardiola’s men still have tough games against top teams such Arsenal and Chelsea and much more. For them to achieve the 100 points in 38 games would only be left to be subject to time.

The prediction hands Arsenal another struggle in the Europa League as the London club is placed at sixth position with 63 points, just 13 points fifth placed Tottenham Hotspurs.

Current Champions Chelsea are placed at fourth position with 78 points, just one point adrift of third-placed Liverpool with 79 points.

Jose Mourinho gets his wish by achieving second-place finish with 82 points. According to the prediction, struggling West Brom have sealed sorry fate. The Magpies are predicted to be eyeing grim future as they will finish last and be confirmed ripe for relegation and championship football.

Other relegation candidates will be Stoke City and Crystal Palace which have so far in reality achieved mixed results.

However, prediction reveals that newly promoted sides in Huddersfield, Brighton and Newcastle will survive the tide of being relegated.

Table as predicted by computer-generated app 'octopus' [Photo: Courtesy]

 

Neymar Snr makes surprising announcement ahead of PSG and Madrid clash
Manchester United flop coach disses club's 'priorities' years after his sacking
Arsenal and Manchester City clash in doubt
National team coach says Messi should be banned by FIFA until proven human
“The whole world respect my contract,” Wenger slams critics as pressure mounts on him to quit

The under fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed he rejected "the whole world" to stay at Arsenal.

Neymar's father blasts PSG coach declares star fit for Real Madrid - confirms need for operation

Neymar Sr has bashed PSG coach Unai Emery for taking his son's injury lightly and has gone ahead to say that the Brazilian needs surgery.

Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois slams Conte and teammates for ‘throwing away’ two games

Thibaut Courtois has lashed cunningly at his teammates and coach Antonio after dropping points against Manchester United in the previous match.

Former Barcelona and Spain star dies

Football world is in mourning after the eighth-highest scorer in Spain’s top flight dies.

Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

Coach Kerr worried of threat from Otieno but wants K’Ogalo to maintain momentum.

Ryan Giggs explains why Alexis Sanchez is struggling for form at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United career may still be in its early days but it's safe to say the Chilean has hardly hit the ground running.

Manchester United flop coach disses club’s ‘priorities’ years after his sacking

Former United coach aims dig at former club's priorities

Arsenal and Manchester City clash in doubt

Emirates is set host Manchester City on Thursday in a mouth-watering Premier League clash

National team coach says Messi should be banned by FIFA until proven human

The Argentinian has been in sensational form for Barcelona as they are hunting for a second treble in four seasons.

Schools: Can Upper Hill handle pressure?

Will Upper Hill maintain their bullish dominance? Can they survive after the departure of former principal Peter Orero?

Kenya National Sports Council: Sports council ready for new mandate

After being re-elected as the Kenya National Sports Council (KNSC) chairman over the weekend, Nderitu Gikaria says he is ready for a more vibrant term

My wife taught me how to bet, says University lecturer

Emily Nyaidho fell in love with football and developed interest in analyzing matches before introducing her husband Joseph Makunjo.

SportPesa comes to the aid of Everton fans ahead of crunch match

Everton have teamed up with Kenya’s betting company Sportpesa to foot the traveling expenses for the Everton fans.

Federation Internationale I de Automobile President Todt impressed by Kenya’s commitment towards a WRC Safari

The Federation Internationale I de Automobile President Jean Todt opened the WRC Safari Rally Project headquarters in Nairobi today and said he was im

