Neymar Jr. being stretchered off the pitch after sustaining injury [Photo: Courtesy]

Neymar is on a collision course with PSG boss Unai Emery over his foot injury.

The Brazilian suffered a broken metatarsal and ankle sprain in the weekend win over Marseille and had to be carried off.

Remarkably, Emery claimed there was a small chance he could feature against Real Madrid in the Champions League next week.

But Neymar's father has blasted the claims and confirmed the 26-year-old requires an operation.

"Of course he is out against Real Madrid. It is absurd if anybody thinks otherwise," Neymar Snr told ESPN Brazil.

"At the end of April, Neymar will be able to play football.

"We are waiting for the (Brazilian national team's) doctor to arrive, he will have a meeting with the club.

"PSG already know that they will not be able to count on Neymar for at least six weeks because of this treatment."

Emery had previously said claims Neymar needed an operation were "false".

His side face Marseille again on Wednesday and then travel to Troyes this weekend before the visit of Real. The La Liga side lead 3-1 from last week's first leg.

PSG’s chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Uefa Champions League hang on a cliff after 3-1 sorry defeat to Real Madrid on the first leg of round 16 tie, at Santiago Bernabeau.