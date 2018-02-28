Chelsea goal keeper Thibaut Courtois slams Conte and teammates after ‘throwing away’ two games

345

Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea goal keeper Thibaut Courtois has lashed cunningly at his teammates and coach Antonio after dropping points against Manchester United in the previous match and conceding a late goal against Barcelona following defensive mistakes.

While being interviewed by Belgian TV station, British media indicate that the Belgian shot stopper questioned teammates’ mentality and determination to win games. Courtois said that their tie against Manchester united was fully on their favour, and such can be verified from the way the visitors dominated the first half of the game. He accused his colleagues for allowing the Red Devils to find their footing in the game, bullying the defence and coming back to win the match.

"After our goal, we conceded a counter-attacking goal just like last Tuesday but in the second half we had less of the ball, but even then we should never have lost this match,” he said

He said that Chelsea paid the price of failing to evade ‘small mistakes' which are costly in big matches, and that is what happened against Man United.

Beside this, the Belgian took a dig at his coach for the controversial decision making that saw him take off Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard from the Man United match. Few minutes after that, Jose Mourinho brought on Jesse Lingard who scored a winner snatching all three points from the Blues.

“I have no explanation for the sub of Hazard. I had not expected him to take him off but it is a choice of the manager. He must explain. I can't look into his head,” he said.

Courtois thinks that on the contrary, Chelsea could have changed the results had Hazard stayed on the pitch for 90 minutes.

Chelsea lost 2-1 after Romelu Lukaku cancelled Willian’s before Jesse Lingard headed a winner in the second half. On Tuesday against Barcelona, Conte’s tactics were also questioned when Chelsea threw away 1-0 lead due to defensive error as the coach insisted on playing without a striker.

Blues are traveling to Etihad to play Manchester City on Saturday as they aim on salvaging their top four finish to qualify for Uefa Champions League next season.