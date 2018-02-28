Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

By Robin Toskin Wednesday, February 28th 2018 at 00:00
Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango (left) shields the ball from Kariobangi Sharks striker Ebrimah Sanneh during KPL Match at Machakos stadium on Sunday, Feb 25, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Coach Kerr worried of threat from Otieno but wants K’Ogalo to maintain momentum.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has identified his former striker Timothy Otieno, now at Tusker, as posing greater threat ahead of today’s showdown at Machakos stadium.

In an interview with Standard Sports yesterday, Kerr also laid bare the intricacies of trying to attain the right balance in preparing his team to play three matches in seven days.

The Kenyan Premier League champions have played six matches in under a month and face lackluster but tricky brewers. Even then, Kerr says he is keen not to take their feet off the gas pedal.

“Timothy poses danger to us and I am sure he will want to get one over me,” the Scottish coach told Standard Sports.

“We have to have a strategy to stop him but above all we must keep the momentum knowing Esperance lie ahead of us in the Caf Champions League,” he said.

Gor Mahia have scored 10 goals in three matches, eight of which came in their 4-2 win away to Zoo Kericho and 4-0 victory over Nakumatt on match day one.

Kerr’s men battled to beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-1, a result which though pleased the tactician, he insists they need to be clinical.

“We have to score many goals. We create chances but we have to have that cutting edge,” the former Kilmarnock left-back said.  

With striker Jacques Tuyisenge out injured, Kerr will still look to Meddie Kagere and scorers against Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday, Samwel Onyango and Ivorian Ephraim Guikan, to lead the attack.

“It is a tough balancing act in rotating players knowing you have many engagements coming up,” Kerr said in reference to their daunting clash against African giants Esperance de Tunis on March 7.

Despite conceding a freak goal against Kariobangi Sharks, goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch is set to start in goal according to his coach.

Tusker beat Nzoia Sugar 2-1 on Saturday to bag their first win of the season having suffered a 2-0 loss to Chemelil followed by a tame 0-0 draw against Post Rangers.

Brewers coach Sam Timbe will be looking to follow up the win with a good performance against Gor Mahia if only to boost his charges.

Otieno, Amos Asembeka and Boniface Muchiri look set to continue with their partnership.

