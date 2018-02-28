Table Tennis: Africa Continental Cup set to begin with two World Cup tickets at stake

77

ITTF coaching expert Ahmed Dalwalty (left) instructs coaches at Simba Union Club on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. [Stafford Ondego/www.sportpicha.com]

ITTF certifies 12 Kenyan coaches ahead of games

African table tennis president praises tournament organisation and Sports Ministry’s involvement.

A total of 12 Kenyan table tennis coaches have qualified for the International Table Tennis Federation Level 1 coaching certificate after going through an international course at the Sikh Union Club, Nairobi.

The tacticians went through a week of coaching programme run by International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) expert Ahmed Dalwaltly from Egypt.

The coaching course is part of the legacy of the ITTF Africa Continental Cup that runs from tomorrow to Saturday at Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium.

Kenya will be represented by Brian Mutua and Sejal Thakkar at the event that brings together 32 players from 14 African countries.

Africa Table Tennis Federation President Khaled El-Salhy, who arrived yesterday, praised the Kenyan government and local association for the effort to host the continental tournament.

“Thanks to the very progressive efforts of the Kenyan Ministry of Sports and Heritage together with Kenya Table Tennis Association, we find ourselves again in very good hands of the energetic organising committee,” El-Salhy said upon arrival yesterday.

“The future of our sport will be showcased during the competition through the great efforts of ITTF,” he said.

“I know that at the end of the tournament, Africa will have two good players at the World Cup."