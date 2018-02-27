Ryan Giggs explains why Alexis Sanchez is struggling for form at Manchester United

By Mirror Tuesday, February 27th 2018 at 23:24
Man United star Alexis Sanchez [Photo: Courtesy]

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United career may still be in its early days but it's safe to say the Chilean has hardly hit the ground running.

The 29-year-old joined Jose Mourinho's side in January as part of swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction, to Arsenal.

Sanchez has featured in seven appearances since his move but has only scored one goal - a rebound from a penalty he missed - and has failed to produce any assists.

And reports from El Pais on Tuesday have stated United's board members have openly confessed that they 'regret' signing the United number seven.

However, Wales boss Giggs, who spent his entire professional career playing for Manchester United, has insisted fans shouldn't worry about Sanchez - and explained why things haven't clicked for the attacker as of yet.

Speaking ahead of the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards, via the Express, he said: "I think he's done okay. His team-mates are still trying to find out what he likes, what he doesn't like, the dynamics of the team.

"Sometimes it fits straight away, sometimes it takes a bit of time.

ALEXISSANCHEZ MANCHESTER UNITED STRUGGLING
Next Story
My wife taught me how to bet-University lecturer
RELATED STORIES
I deserve more respect for scoring record, says Lukaku
Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss
Reason behind Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba's new Manchester United goal celebration revealed
LATEST STORIES
Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

Coach Kerr worried of threat from Otieno but wants K’Ogalo to maintain momentum.

Ryan Giggs explains why Alexis Sanchez is struggling for form at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United career may still be in its early days but it's safe to say the Chilean has hardly hit the ground running.

PSG announce Neymar suffered sprained ankle, fractured metatarsal

Experts give Neymar little hope of facing Real

English Premier League set to introduce mid-season break in radical shake-up of fixture scheduling

The FA Cup fifth round looks set to be moved to midweek in a bid to create space for a winter break.

UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban

Former Manchester City midfielder and France international Samir Nasri was handed a six-month doping ban "for using a prohibited method" by European f

Man United ‘regret’ signing Alexis Sanchez one month after making historic swoop

Chilean looked set to sign for Manchester City before Jose Mourinho swooped, throwing huge money at the want-away forward.

More Stories
Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

Coach Kerr worried of threat from Otieno but wants K’Ogalo to maintain momentum.

Ryan Giggs explains why Alexis Sanchez is struggling for form at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United career may still be in its early days but it's safe to say the Chilean has hardly hit the ground running.

PSG announce Neymar suffered sprained ankle, fractured metatarsal

Experts give Neymar little hope of facing Real

English Premier League set to introduce mid-season break in radical shake-up of fixture scheduling

The FA Cup fifth round looks set to be moved to midweek in a bid to create space for a winter break.

UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban

Former Manchester City midfielder and France international Samir Nasri was handed a six-month doping ban "for using a prohibited method" by European f

Usain Bolt to play first official match as a footballer at Old Trafford

Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has announced that he will play his first official match as a football player at Old Trafford this summer.

I deserve more respect for scoring record, says Lukaku

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes he has nothing to prove to his critics and deserves more respect for his goalscoring record.

Here’s what is in the base of World Cup Trophy

Kenya is among the 10 African countries where local fans will have an opportunity to interact with the coveted trophy.

Thierry Henry eyes 'dream' job as Arsenal manager

Arsenal's all-time top scorer Thierry Henry said it would be a "dream" to manage the club, whose season is threatening to unravel after their capitula

Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View the Latest Premier League standings

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • KPL top dogs prevail: Champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards win as Mathare Utd return at the top of the table

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Football and rallying: Fifa World Cup trophy, rallying president arrive

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Thierry Henry eyes 'dream' job as Arsenal manager

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Here’s what is in the base of World Cup Trophy

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • I deserve more respect for scoring record, says Lukaku

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Tusker FC prepares to play Gor Mahia
    Rais wa FIA Jean Todt afurahishwa na Kenya
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Mbio za Eldoret
    New Harambee Stars head coach to be named