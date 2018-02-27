My wife taught me how to bet-University lecturer

By Chrisphine Magak Tuesday, February 27th 2018 at 22:53
Joseph Makunjo [Photo: Standard]

Betting is popularly regarded as a men’s thing but the notion is clearly fading away as can be justified with a case where a woman takes the frontline to guide her man on how to chase the sweet millions-readily available on bookmakers.

We all know that there has been a number of women who have won SportPesa jackpots from what is evidently out of pure luck and Emily Nyaidho’s case could be just unique. She was the first to fall in love with football and developed interest in analyzing matches before introducing her husband Joseph Makunjo, who is a lecturer at the Technical University of Kenya.

“My wife loved football long time ago and closely watched the game. I never understood what the hell was juicy in sports in general, so I always never bothered. But I loved how she could describe moves, scores and results,” Joseph said.

“Gradually, she started showing me what happens in the field. In fact, she drew the pitch, marked it and taught me everything before I started following the game. I was a good student and a proud Chelsea fan now,” he added.

But the most interesting part is how his wife- a teacher by profession, introduced him to bookies for betting purpose.

“My wife doesn’t place bets but through her efforts, I’m now a guru in predicting match-outcomes. I’ve won a number of cash from SportPesa and my friends always consult me before visiting the betting site-because they know how perfect I am.”

Emily is a diehard Manchester United fan.

Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

Coach Kerr worried of threat from Otieno but wants K’Ogalo to maintain momentum.

Ryan Giggs explains why Alexis Sanchez is struggling for form at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United career may still be in its early days but it's safe to say the Chilean has hardly hit the ground running.

PSG announce Neymar suffered sprained ankle, fractured metatarsal

Experts give Neymar little hope of facing Real

English Premier League set to introduce mid-season break in radical shake-up of fixture scheduling

The FA Cup fifth round looks set to be moved to midweek in a bid to create space for a winter break.

UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban

Former Manchester City midfielder and France international Samir Nasri was handed a six-month doping ban "for using a prohibited method" by European f

Man United ‘regret’ signing Alexis Sanchez one month after making historic swoop

Chilean looked set to sign for Manchester City before Jose Mourinho swooped, throwing huge money at the want-away forward.

My wife taught me how to bet-University lecturer

