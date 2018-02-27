My wife taught me how to bet-University lecturer

345

Joseph Makunjo [Photo: Standard]

Betting is popularly regarded as a men’s thing but the notion is clearly fading away as can be justified with a case where a woman takes the frontline to guide her man on how to chase the sweet millions-readily available on bookmakers.

We all know that there has been a number of women who have won SportPesa jackpots from what is evidently out of pure luck and Emily Nyaidho’s case could be just unique. She was the first to fall in love with football and developed interest in analyzing matches before introducing her husband Joseph Makunjo, who is a lecturer at the Technical University of Kenya.

“My wife loved football long time ago and closely watched the game. I never understood what the hell was juicy in sports in general, so I always never bothered. But I loved how she could describe moves, scores and results,” Joseph said.

“Gradually, she started showing me what happens in the field. In fact, she drew the pitch, marked it and taught me everything before I started following the game. I was a good student and a proud Chelsea fan now,” he added.

But the most interesting part is how his wife- a teacher by profession, introduced him to bookies for betting purpose.

“My wife doesn’t place bets but through her efforts, I’m now a guru in predicting match-outcomes. I’ve won a number of cash from SportPesa and my friends always consult me before visiting the betting site-because they know how perfect I am.”

Emily is a diehard Manchester United fan.