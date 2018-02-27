Premier League, FA set to introduce mid-season break in radical shake-up of fixture scheduling

345

[Photo: Courtesy]

The FA Cup fifth round looks set to be moved to midweek in a bid to create space for a winter break.

Replays at that stage would also be scrapped, according to the Times, after the FA, Premier League and Football League reportedly struck an agreement.

The two-week break would start in 2019-20, but matches would be staggered with half the teams playing on one weekend and the other five matches taking place the following week.

It would mean all Premier League teams would have a minimum of 13 days without a game to recharge their batteries.

However, the break would not apply to Football League clubs, while the format of the Carabao Cup would remain the same.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: “There are no plans to change it.”

The proposed move would ensure England's stars are well-rested ahead of Euro 2020.

While many premier league coaches are in favour of the winter breaks, others have expressed concerns arguing that they have not received full information about the new changes.

Tottenham Hotspurs manager Mauricio Pochettino who has a replay match against Rochdale in the fifth round of the FA Cup is an example of such.

“I don't know how it is going to work this new situation but it is not for next season, it is for after. We need more information about what is going to happen but we will see,” said Pochettino while speaking to the British media.

Pochettino said that such a break has been easily implemented in Spanish, Italian and German leagues because they are cultural and dictated by fans.

“In England you cannot stop playing on Boxing Day or in the New Year or in the Christmas period. I think this is the most beautiful period in England to play football,” he said.

Recently, Chelsea coach Antonio Conte also decried the congested fixtures that he attributed to the burnout of his players, playing out in his struggling side.