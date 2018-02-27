Manchester City's Fernandinho out of Arsenal clash

By Reuters Tuesday, February 27th 2018 at 17:36
Fernandinho on the ground injured during Arsenal clash [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho will miss Thursday’s Premier League clash at Arsenal after failing to recover from a hamstring strain he picked up against the London club in the League Cup final over the weekend.

The 32-year-old was replaced by Bernardo Silva in the second half at Wembley on Sunday as goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva earned Pep Guardiola his first trophy as the English side’s manager.

Premier League leaders City said the initial prognosis had suggested the Brazil international’s injury was not serious.

“No timescale has yet been set for his return but the Premier League game against the Gunners on Thursday will come too soon,” City said in a statement on their website (www.mancity.com).

Fernandinho has played in every league match so far this season, scoring three goals along the way.

 

MANCHESTER CITY FERNANDINHO INJURED ARSENAL
Next Story
Premier League clubs receive HUGE boost as UEFA confirm new Champions League rules
RELATED STORIES
Manchester City receive shocking news as key player is ruled out of Arsenal clash due to injury
Guardiola bans Man City players from drinking champagne, vows to continue wearing a ribbon
English FA to investigate Sergio Aguero’s ugly clash with Wigan fans
LATEST STORIES
PSG announce Neymar suffered sprained ankle, fractured metatarsal

Experts give Neymar little hope of facing Real

English Premier League set to introduce mid-season break in radical shake-up of fixture scheduling

The FA Cup fifth round looks set to be moved to midweek in a bid to create space for a winter break.

UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban

Former Manchester City midfielder and France international Samir Nasri was handed a six-month doping ban "for using a prohibited method" by European f

Man United ‘regret’ signing Alexis Sanchez one month after making historic swoop

Chilean looked set to sign for Manchester City before Jose Mourinho swooped, throwing huge money at the want-away forward.

Manchester City's midfield star out of Arsenal clash

Fernandinho will miss Thursday’s Premier League clash at Arsenal after failing to recover from a hamstring strain he picked up against the London club

Usain Bolt to play first official match as a footballer at Old Trafford

Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has announced that he will play his first official match as a football player at Old Trafford this summer.

More Stories
Man United ‘regret’ signing Alexis Sanchez one month after making historic swoop

Chilean looked set to sign for Manchester City before Jose Mourinho swooped, throwing huge money at the want-away forward.

Manchester City's midfield star out of Arsenal clash

Fernandinho will miss Thursday’s Premier League clash at Arsenal after failing to recover from a hamstring strain he picked up against the London club

Lottery winners whose jackpot fell short

While reading the news about someone who hit the jackpot and suddenly became rich, envy instantly steps in.

Matic reveals what was on the note Bailly gave him during Chelsea clash

Matic was handed a note 10 minutes to the final whistle from the boss by substitute Eric Bailly during Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Chelsea

Professional goalkeeper returns from retirement

Professional football legend has made a come back after his retirement from international football

England team rocked by sex pest claims as FA launches investigation

England's football team has been rocked over sex pest allegations against a backroom worker, it was reported last night

Manchester City receive shocking news as key player is ruled out of Arsenal clash due to injury

Raheem Sterling will miss the Carabao Cup final. It is a major blow for Manchester City to lose one of their most in-form players for the showpiece.

Guardiola bans Man City players from drinking champagne, vows to continue wearing a ribbon

Pep Guardiola has slapped a drinking ban on his Manchester City stars if they win the Carabao Cup this afternoon.

Former Man United boss shock name to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea

Dutch coach Louis van Gaal is the shock name in the frame to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

French superstar to quit Man United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

French midfielder has had terrible relationship with the manager and is reportedly planning exit.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • View the Latest Premier League standings

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • KPL top dogs prevail: Champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards win as Mathare Utd return at the top of the table

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Football and rallying: Fifa World Cup trophy, rallying president arrive

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Rais wa FIA Jean Todt afurahishwa na Kenya
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Mbio za Eldoret
    New Harambee Stars head coach to be named
    Mbio za Eldoret City Marathon yazinduliwa