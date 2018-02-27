Real Madrid wants their former star back

349

Omar was sold to Frankfurt in 2016 [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid are set to activate their buy-back clause in the Omar Mascarell’s contract according to AS and Marca.

The Spanish team sold Omar to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2016 and have been impressed by the midfielder’s performance at the German team and are ready to give him another chance at the Bernabeu.

The report according to AS is that the 25-year-old Spanish international will cost Madrid just €4 million. Real Madrid boss Zidane is planning to work with him in the pre-season and then later decide if he is to remain at the club or stay away.

Most of Madrid’s regular’s will miss the first few games of the pre-season and hence wants to have Mascarell at the club and then maybemake a huge profit.

Marca reports that Dortmund and Schalke 04 are monitoring his progress in Germany and will be willing to cash out on him if Madrid decides to sell him. Real Madrid wants to activate the bu-back clause on Omar's contract [Photo: Courtesy]

The Los Blancos activated their buy-back clause on Alvaro Morata years back and then soldhim to Chelsea a year later.

Former Chelsea summer linked Marcos Llorente will be the likely replacement for Mascarell at Frankfurt.