Athletics: Sh3m up for grabs at inaugural 2018 Eldoret City marathon

77

SAFARICOM RACE IN ITEN. Edith Chelimo (centre), competes with other athletes before winning the Safaricom eight addition 10km race held at Iten town yesterday. 09.09.2017. PHOTOS BY PETER OCHIENG/STANDARD.

Eldoret town will host the first edition of the Eldoret City Marathon on April 22.

Considered as the birthplace of athletics talent in Kenya, the marathon will seek to offer a competing platform to young athletes.

The marathon is the brainchild of former athletics great Moses Tanui and has been given a go ahead by Athletics Kenya. The theme of the race is ‘Climate Action’.

Winners (men and women) of the marathon will pocket Sh3million each.

First runner-ups and second runner-ups will bank Sh1.5m (men) and Sh1m (women). All top 10 finishers will also receive cash rewards.

Tanui said the race will offer athletes, who don’t have agents, a chance to compete in an international event.

ALSO READ: Kiprotich wins the Access Bank Lagos Marathon

“There are some athletes, who don’t have managers thus find it hard to secure invites to international races. This is an opportunity for them to take part,” he said.

The Uasin Gishu County Government has set aside Sh10m towards the marathon and Governor Jackson Mandago said some of the proceeds will be used to conserve water catchment areas. [Kevin Tunoi]