Boxing: Broke 'Hit Squad' yet to begin residential training

By Ben Ahenda Tuesday, February 27th 2018 at 00:00
Veronica Mbithe (in red jersey) of Dallas ABC trade punches with Christine Ongare (in blue jersey) of Kentrack ABC in their fly weight women category final bout during the road to Olympics boxing championship at the Modern Fitness Lounge, January 24, 2016. Ongarei won by points and was among those selected to represent Kenya. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].
 

Team yet to begin training camp

The national boxing team is yet to begin their residential training at Madison Square Garden in Nakuru ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Despite the government's promise to release funds for the training camp, Boxing Association of Kenya Vice President Albert Matito said they are yet to receive any money and that the move has affected their training programme.

Matito said if the government does not act fast, it might affect their performance at the Club Games.

“It can affect our performance if it is not addressed urgently,” he told Standard Sports.

As a result, their chances of travelling to Havana for the Cuba Boxing Championships, which begin tomorrow, has been ruled out.

So far, only four female boxers, who took part in the India Boxing Championships in New Delhi, have been picked for the games in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4-15.

The federation is yet to pick the men's team. [Ben Ahenda]

COMMONWEALTH GAMES MADISON SQUARE GARDEN
