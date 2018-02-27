Boxing: Broke 'Hit Squad' yet to begin residential training

Team yet to begin training camp
The national boxing team is yet to begin their residential training at Madison Square Garden in Nakuru ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
Despite the government's promise to release funds for the training camp, Boxing Association of Kenya Vice President Albert Matito said they are yet to receive any money and that the move has affected their training programme.
Matito said if the government does not act fast, it might affect their performance at the Club Games.
“It can affect our performance if it is not addressed urgently,” he told Standard Sports.
As a result, their chances of travelling to Havana for the Cuba Boxing Championships, which begin tomorrow, has been ruled out.
So far, only four female boxers, who took part in the India Boxing Championships in New Delhi, have been picked for the games in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4-15.
The federation is yet to pick the men's team. [Ben Ahenda]