There it is! Have you seen it? Here’s what is in the base of World Cup Trophy

By Odero Charles Monday, February 26th 2018 at 20:16
President Uhuru Kenyatta admires the Fifa World Cup Trophy  in 2013

Kibaki lifts world cup trophy

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday officially received the FIFA World Cup Trophy at State House in Nairobi.

On Tuesday, there will be a public viewing of the trophy at Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

However, unlike the president, you will not be able to lift it, but just have a picture taken beside it.

President Uhuru Kenyatta holds the Fifa World Cup Trophy
 

But there’s a question everyone has been asking: What is in the base of World Cup Trophy that leaders keep reading every time they hold the trophy?

The base plate contains a list of world Cup winners that are not visible when the trophy is standing upright.

The plate is replaced each World Cup cycle and the names of the trophy winners are rearranged into a spiral to accommodate future winners.

After the 1994 FIFA World Cup a plate was added to the bottom side of the trophy on which the names of winning countries are engraved.

As of 2014, eleven winners have been engraved on the base. FIFA's regulations now state that the trophy, unlike its predecessor, cannot be won outright: the winners of the tournament receive a bronze replica which is gold-plated rather than solid gold.

 Germany was the first nation to win the new trophy for the third time in 2014.

This is the third time the trophy sponsored by Coca-Cola is touring Kenya.

The cup is on a tour of 51 countries in the world.

Kenya is among the 10 African countries where local fans will have an opportunity to interact with the coveted trophy.

PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA FIFA WORLD CUP
