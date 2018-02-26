England could host World Cup in 2022 as Qatar face prospective disqualification on human rights abuse

By Mirror and Japheth Ogila Monday, February 26th 2018 at 14:58
FIFA President Gianni Infantino meeting Qatari official in a past event [Photo: Courtesy]

England could emerge as shock contenders to host the 2022 World Cup, as FIFA consider stripping Qatar of their hosting duties.

Controversy has clouded the bidding process for the 2018 (Russia) and 2022 World Cups, with the treatments of workers on the construction of the stadiums, questionable safety and low wages leading to widespread crticism.

Numerous deaths have occurred with human rights groups accusing the country of overseeing modern-day slavery, whilst extreme weather conditions have led to calls for the tournament to move locations.

England and the United States will be considered as alternative venues, according to German news outlet Online Focus, whose source is the Saudi Arabian sports minister Turki Al-Sheikh.

The report adds that a decision will be made by FIFA later this summer, with president Gianni Infantino recently dismissing any action of changing prior decisions in order to focus on the future.

"Unfortunately, there is a bad past," Infantino said. "We have to learn and look ahead we organize the best World Cup ever in Russia, and then in 2022 we organize the best World Cup ever in Qatar."

A decision will likely only come after Russia 2018 to avoid overshadowing the showpiece event with Germany set to defend their title.

Financial burden

Qatar could be left counting losses on the event that the country is disqualified from tabling its bid for the tournament. Last year, media reports revealed that Qatari organizing committee had set aside $ 8Billion to $ 10Billion to boost the infrastructure in preparation for the tournament.

The committee was then forced to slash the number stadia proposed from 12 to 8, which is the minimum number that is required by the world soccer governing body FIFA.

 

 

