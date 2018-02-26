Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba is ready to quit the Old Trafford club - if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss.

Their relationship has been strained over recent weeks, with the £89million record signing even being axed from the match day squad.

And now The Sun believe that his super agent Mino Raiola has approached Real Madrid about a huge summer move. [PHOTO:COURTESY]

A United source said: “Things are at an all-time low between them. Paul has made it clear he doesn’t want to be there if Mourinho is.”

The pair have clashed over the Frenchman's best position and Gary Neville has suggested Mourinho may have to deal with Pogba's weaknesses in order to see the best out of the Manchester United star.

The France international has struggled in recent weeks with the Red Devils boss omitting him from the starting line-up against Sevilla in favour of youngster Scott McTominay.

"I think he's better when he's free when he isn't disciplined," Neville told Sky Sports Super Six. "I remember when Veron came to United and played alongside Scholes, and while they were free there was a structure to what they did.

"If Scholes went forward Veron would sit, and if Verson went forward Scholes would. So when Veron came it changed the midfield.

"Pogba reminds me very much of Veron in the way he reads and sees the game. My view is you have to pick him to his strengths and if you play him in midfield you have to accept he won't always be where you want him to be.

"I think he is better in a three in midfield. My view is United knew what they were getting when they signed him, and ultimately you have to play him to his strengths."