KCB secure Kenya Cup semifinal qualification

By KRU Monday, February 26th 2018 at 13:13
KCB playing against Kabras [Photo: Courtesy]

 Kenya Cup champs KCB made it ten wins from ten with a 41-12 whitewash of Kabras Sugar at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka on Saturday 24 February 2018.

This match was marked by a frenetic start, KCB and Kabras each squandering try scoring opportunities early on.

Kenya international Darwin Mukidza would slot home a penalty after twenty minutes of play to put KCB 3-0 up. The bankers would then land a try through Peter Karia, Mukidza converting to see KCB go 10-0 up.

Kabras would attack, meekly though, KCB adding a second try through Nick Ongeri off a furious maul, Mukidza converting for a 17-0 lead.

Jacob Ojee,with the defense beaten, and the try line beckoning in invitation, dropped the ball, denying KCB the opportunity for a third try.

The bankers' incessant pressure eventually saw former Kenyan skipper Brian Nyikuli barge over the chalk, Mukidza converting for a 24-0 lead at the interval.

A Mukidza penalty saw KCB go 27-0 up before Uganda international Philip Wokorach, Kabras most consistent player on the day, landed a converted try for a 27-7 score.

The bankers would land their bonus point try, Felix Ojow going over with Mukidza adding the extras for a 34-7 lead. Ojow would visit the sin bin moments later, George Nyambua with a try for Kabras to bring the score to 34-12 but Mukidza eventually scored and converted to see the bankers go 41-12 up, a lead they held into the full time whistle.

The result saw KCB secure Kenya Cup home semifinal qualification with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, Menengai Cream Homeboyz boosted their Kenya Cup home semifinal qualification chances courtesy of a 121 -11 result over Regional Logistics Mombasa at the Jamhuri Park on Saturday 24 February 2018. The deejays will need to avoid defeat when they play away against the Strathmore Leos next weekend to secure semifinal qualification.

Elsewhere, Resolution Impala Saracens were made to fight for the 23-10 win over the Leos at the Impala club while Top Fry Nakuru kept their slim playoff qualification hopes alive with a 24-11 over Nondescripts at the Nakuru Athletic Club.

Stanbic Mwamba posted a 34-20 win over Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad, a result that saw them climb two places on the log from 10th to 8th while SportPesa Quins were 43-17 winners

KCB RUGBY SEMIFINAL
Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

KCB secure Kenya Cup semifinal qualification

Kenya international Darwin Mukidza would slot home a penalty after twenty minutes of play to put KCB 3-0 up.

Reason behind Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba's new Manchester United goal celebration revealed

Reason behind Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba's new Manchester United goal celebration revealed

England team rocked by sex pest claims as FA launches investigation

England's football team has been rocked over sex pest allegations against a backroom worker, it was reported last night

Arsenal's Wenger rues defensive errors, hits at video referee

The north London club have now lost a record six League Cup finals -- three under Arsene Wenger who has never won the trophy.

Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes it was important for two coaches of his and Chelsea's Antonio Conte's stature to put their public dis

KCB secure Kenya Cup semifinal qualification

Kenya international Darwin Mukidza would slot home a penalty after twenty minutes of play to put KCB 3-0 up.

Rich menu on the cards

A lot at stake in Kenya Cup's penultimate stage as champions KCB host Kabras in Ruaraka

Godsend for Shujaa as Injera and Odhiambo return

Godsend for Shujaa as Injera and Odhiambo return

Injera, Odhiambo return as Shujaa head to North America

Injera, Odhiambo return as Shujaa head to North America

Homeboyz thrash Impala by a huge margin to lift a second KRU title

Homeboyz beat Impala to clinch their second consecutive title in the KRU tournament.

Pride Volunteers train kids ahead of tourney

Pride Volunteers train kids ahead of tourney

Kenya climb up IRB table: Shujaa move a place higher on World Series ranking after round four

National rugby Sevens team posts best performance this season by amassing 12 points in New Zealand.

Shujaa finish sixth after falling to Samoa

Shujaa have completed their campaign at the Hamilton Sevens with a sixth place finish after having an encounter of mixed fortune in New Zealand.

Shujaa stage good show in Hamilton

Kenya quali?ed for the quarter ?nals for the ?rst time this season with unbeaten record after getting two wins and a draw.

Kenya face daunting task: Coach upbeat squad will improve pecking order

Shujaa take on USA, Samoa and Canada in the fourth HSBC Sevens World Series.

  Sat 24th Feb 2018

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  View the Latest Premier League standings

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  KPL top dogs prevail: Champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards win as Mathare Utd return at the top of the table

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

    Willfreight Express Cargo Services set to deliver World Cup Trophy at JKIA
    Scoreline: KPL Sunday action
    Scoreline: Swimming Gala in Nairobi
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Discussion on English Premier League