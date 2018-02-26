England team rocked by sex pest claims as FA launches investigation

345

Wembley Stadium [Photo: Courtesy]

England's football team has been rocked over sex pest allegations against a backroom worker, it was reported last night.

The FA has confirmed an investigation is underway into the claims while one member of staff was “currently suspended”.

One employee was said to have been removed from duties after he allegedly lifted up two women’s tops to expose their bras.

Another staffer was reportedly suspended after allegedly slapping a woman with a ruler in a separate incident.

The woman was said to be “in tears” following the alleged encounter.

This staffer was suspended for two months during an investigation but had reportedly returned to work last Friday.

The incidents reportedly occurred at a warehouse that stores kits for all England football teams

A spokesperson for England’s national governing body told The Mirror last night: “The FA can confirm there is an on-going investigation and a member of staff is currently suspended.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further.”

One of the staff reportedly refused to comment when approached yesterday.

He told The Sun: “Sorry, you need to go through the FA.”

A source told the paper: “These allegations have taken a long time to be investigated — the female staff involved are really upset.

“It’s ridiculous what’s been going on and no way for an organisation like the FA to be managed.

FA employees are reported to have been interviewed as part of an inquiry into the claims.

It was reported that England manager Gareth Southgate agreed last week that one of the staff would be allowed to travel to the looming World Cup in Russia.