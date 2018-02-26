Guardiola wears yellow ribbon in defiance of English FA

By Reuters Monday, February 26th 2018 at 08:01
Pep Guardiola putting on yellow ribbon as Man City took on Arsenal at Carabao Cup final [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola defiantly wore a yellow ribbon on his suit in support of jailed pro-independence Catalan politicians during his side’s 3-0 League Cup final victory over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The 47-year-old Spaniard was charged by the Football Association this week over his continued wearing of the ribbon -- English soccer’s governing body saying it broke their rules on political messages.

Former Barcelona manager Guardiola has until March 5 to answer the charge but made an impassioned defence of his action when asked about it by reporters.

”I accept if I broke the rules, I accept the fine. I am a human being, it’s about humanity. There are four guys in prison, plus other guys (in exile) apparently for sedition, but for that you have to have weapons, and we don’t have weapons.

”We just have votes in the ballot boxes.

“This is always with me, always will be with me until the last, because it’s not about politicians, it’s about people who didn’t do anything, about democracy.”

Many Manchester City fans also wore the yellow ribbons, which were being handed out on the Wembley Way approach to England’s national stadium before kickoff.

Spain’s Supreme Court ordered the arrest of former Catalan member of parliament Anna Gabriel last week after she failed to appear in court to answer charges related to the region’s independence campaign.

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont fled Spain shortly after Catalonia declared independence in October. He remains in self-imposed exile in Brussels with four members of his previous cabinet.

All face similar charges as Gabriel for their part in the independence push.

 

PEP GUARDIOLA CHARGED ENGLISH FA CATALONIA
Next Story
Arsenal's Wenger rues defensive errors, hits at video referee
RELATED STORIES
“I nearly signed him,” Wenger reveals his meeting with Guardiola as a player
FIFA condemns Spartak Moscow's ‘chocolate’ racist tweet
Manchester City at the brink of breaking a record only held by Liverpool
LATEST STORIES
Arsenal's Wenger rues defensive errors, hits at video referee

The north London club have now lost a record six League Cup finals -- three under Arsene Wenger who has never won the trophy.

Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes it was important for two coaches of his and Chelsea's Antonio Conte's stature to put their public dis

2018 Tokyo Marathon: Dickson completes fifth consecutive podium finish

Chumba saves the day, but Kipsang bid falters

Football and rallying: Fifa World Cup trophy, rallying president arrive

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will be a beehive of activity today as the Fifa World Cup trophy arrives in the country and the International

KPL top dogs prevail: Champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards win as Mathare Utd return at the top of the table

Leopards earn first victory as Mathare outclass fancied Sofapaka as Gor edge out battling Kariobangi Sharks.

Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup

Manchester City won the first trophy of the Pep Guardiola era on Sunday, brushing Arsenal aside 3-0 in the League Cup final with the help of an old-fa

More Stories
Guardiola makes good his ‘threat’, wears yellow ribbon in defiance of English FA

The 47-year-old Spaniard was charged by the Football Association this week over his continued wearing of the ribbon -- English soccer’s governing body

Antonio Conte reveals secrets behind his wild celebration

As Chelsea is heading into playing Manchester United tonight, Conte has opened up to talk about his wild celebration saying that it has a significance

Five pressing issues that new CS Echesa must deal with

DOPING: General Prosecution of drug cheats are among the things that have affected local sports

AC Milan chief feels 'sorry for Arsenal' after Europa League last 16 draw

AC Milan chief feels 'sorry for Arsenal' after Europa League last 16 draw suggesting that Arsebal's dream in Europa has come to an end

Vihiga Queens tipped to retain women title

Vihiga Queens tipped to retain women title

Safaricom to power mini classic rally

Safaricom to power mini classic rally

TUK take on UoN in varsity showpiece

TUK take on UoN in varsity showpiece

Policeman dies after violence between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans

A police officer tragically died after violence between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow supporters ahead of the Europa League.

Delight as Swedish coach Berner arrives to train Kenyans

Delight as Swedish coach Berner arrives to train Kenyans

Meet the Karate grandmothers of Kenya's Korogocho Slum

Meet the Karate grandmothers of Kenya's Korogocho Slum

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Today's Sure Bet Slip

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • View the Latest Premier League standings

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Willfreight Express Cargo Services set to deliver World Cup Trophy at JKIA
    Scoreline: KPL Sunday action
    Scoreline: Swimming Gala in Nairobi
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Discussion on English Premier League