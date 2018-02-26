Wahome has the winning shot: Veteran golfer earns trip to London after victory in Mombasa

By Maarufu Mohamed Monday, February 26th 2018 at 00:06
Martin Wahome makes a swing.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Wahome posts 39 stableford points to win Chairman’s title

His three sons have been making a name for themselves with victories in various tournaments, but at the weekend it was Martin Wahome’s turn to make one for himself.

The veteran Coast golfer earned a RwandAir return ticket to London after emerging the overall winner of the 2017 Mombasa golf club chairman’s (Elijah Ibua) tournament.

Referred to by fellow golfers as the father of champions, Wahome, whose son Jeremy Wahome is a former national junior player, posted 39 stableford points to emerge the overall winner.

His two other sons are South African-based international junior Mathew Wahome and an upcoming youngster, Andrew Wahome.

First major victory

The ticket on offer for the overall winner, courtesy of one of the sponsors, RwandAir, was presented to Wahome by the airline’s Mombasa branch manager, Betty Ingabire.

Playing off handicap 11, Wahome, who is also a former chairman of the club, sank a birdie on the par four-10th hole with an additional eight level pars to take the lead and walk home with the title.

He, however, played mixed bogey shots in the rest of both nines.

“This is my first major victory this year and I am excited, especially about the ticket to London. I'm looking forward to more titles," said Wahome.

Qambar Somji, playing off handicap 6, was the man winner on 37 points, beating clubmate handicap 15 Mburu Mwangi to the runner-up position with a two-point difference.

Florence Karimi, playing off handicap 13, was the lady winner on a countback score of 28 points after tying with runner-up, handicap 23 Mary Mariga.

Handicap 11 Mburu Kariuku won the best past chairman prize on 29 points, while handicap 22, Anthony Getambu, on 26 points, was the senior winner.

Nyali’s handicap 20, Gitari Warui, on 39 points, was the guest winner.

The one-day 18-hole stableford tournament, which attracted 120 golfers from Nyali, Leisure, Vipingo, Malindi, and golfers with valid handicaps, was organised by the club to bid the outgoing club chairman, Elijah  Ibua, farewell. It was jointly sponsored by RwandAir, Swing Laundry, Chai Trading, Tricept, Leleshwa, Winenjiru, Venus Tea Brokers Ltd, DSTV, and friends of the chairman.

At the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club, handicap 18 SM Kihiri posted 66 nett to win the 2017 February monthly mug event.

Handicap 30 Susan Mukururi, on 71 nett, was the best lady, while Thika's handicap 22, Father Kiarie, won the guest prize.

