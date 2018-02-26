KPL top dogs prevail: Champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards win as Mathare Utd return at the top of the table

By Rodgers Eshitemi Monday, February 26th 2018 at 00:00
ULINZI VS AFC LEOPARDS Kelvin Amwayi(left)battles for the ball with Mburu Moses during a match between Ulinzi andd AFC leopards at Thika Stadium on, 25/2/17-Beverlyne Musili
 

Leopards earn first victory as Mathare outclass fancied Sofapaka as Gor edge out battling Kariobangi Sharks.

Former Kakamega High School striker Marvin Omondi scored deep into injury time to earn AFC Leopards a dramatic 2-1 win over Ulinzi Stars in a Kenyan Premier League match at Thika Stadium, yesterday.

Mathare United returned to the top of the table after trouncing Sofapaka 3-1 in Machakos. Champions Gor Mahia moved to the second position after seeing off a stubborn Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 in the second match at the same venue.

Francis Omondi and Chrispin Oduor’s first half goals followed by Edward Seda’s strike after the hour mark condemned fancied Sofapaka to their second defeat of the season. While in Kericho, hosts Zoo Kericho registered their first win of the campaign after silencing Thika United 2-1.

The Thika match was marred with controversies as the referee disallowed goals for both teams. The first victim was Ulinzi’s Churchill Muloma whose goal was ruled offside before Duncan Otieno’s strike on the opposite end was also disallowed.

Substitute Jafffery Owiti put Leopards in the driving seat in the 69th minute, a few moments after replacing Ghanaian striker Eric Bekoe. The former Chemelil Sugar forward volleyed home Brian Marita’s decent cross from the right in the area.

However, Owiti’s celebration was short lived as Ulinzi equalised in less than six minutes. Oliver Rutto seemed to have secured a point for the dominant soldiers when he curled home a free-kick that left AFC goalkeeper Jairus Adira stranded.

But after surviving more than three scares at the other end, Omondi capitalised on the soldiers’ defensive mix up in the box, latched on the ball from Ezekiel Otuoma’s delivery to send the stadium into a frenzy.The wild celebrations both on the stands and Leopards’ technical bench clearly showed how relieved they were after their early elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup.

Leopards coach Robert Matano couldn’t hide his joy as he pumped his fists and jumped high in delight after the youngster’s match winning goal against hist former employers.

“That was a perfect response from the boys after Confederations Cup exit. We expected it to be tough, but I am happy the boys played their hearts out and got the three points,” Matano told Standard Sports

“This is a new youthful team that needs to be given time. We hope to build on this performance.”

But for his Ulinzi counterpart Danstun Nyaudo, poor officiating and concentration lapse cost them victory.

“Just like the Sony Sugar match, we didn’t deserve to lose today. We scored two clear goals but the referee disallowed the one that could have changed the dynamics of the game,” Nyaudo said. 

He added: “But we were also pathetic at the back. We conceded two very cheap goals from a similar defensive blunder.” Ulinzi will, however, have themselves to blame after their front-line led by Masuta Masita, Cliff Kasuti and Oscar Wamalwa squandered a host of scoring opportunities.

AFC LEOPARDS ULINZI MATHARE
Next Story
Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup
RELATED STORIES
Calm before storm in AFC Leopards camp?
Leopards exit Confederations Cup
Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory
LATEST STORIES
Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes it was important for two coaches of his and Chelsea's Antonio Conte's stature to put their public dis

2018 Tokyo Marathon: Dickson completes fifth consecutive podium finish

Chumba saves the day, but Kipsang bid falters

Football and rallying: Fifa World Cup trophy, rallying president arrive

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will be a beehive of activity today as the Fifa World Cup trophy arrives in the country and the International

KPL top dogs prevail: Champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards win as Mathare Utd return at the top of the table

Leopards earn first victory as Mathare outclass fancied Sofapaka as Gor edge out battling Kariobangi Sharks.

Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup

Manchester City won the first trophy of the Pep Guardiola era on Sunday, brushing Arsenal aside 3-0 in the League Cup final with the help of an old-fa

Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

Jesse Lingard scored the winner as Manchester United rallied from a goal down to defeat defending champions Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier

More Stories
Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes it was important for two coaches of his and Chelsea's Antonio Conte's stature to put their public dis

Football and rallying: Fifa World Cup trophy, rallying president arrive

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will be a beehive of activity today as the Fifa World Cup trophy arrives in the country and the International

KPL top dogs prevail: Champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards win as Mathare Utd return at the top of the table

Leopards earn first victory as Mathare outclass fancied Sofapaka as Gor edge out battling Kariobangi Sharks.

Manchester City beat sorry Arsenal 3-0 to win League Cup

Manchester City won the first trophy of the Pep Guardiola era on Sunday, brushing Arsenal aside 3-0 in the League Cup final with the help of an old-fa

Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

Jesse Lingard scored the winner as Manchester United rallied from a goal down to defeat defending champions Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier

Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

Harry Kane struck late to secure Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday that moved Mauricio Pochettino's side into the top four i

View the Latest Premier League standings

View Complete table of Premier League standings

Arsenal vs Man City: Probable lineups, injuries, doubts, predictions, ‘stopping Debruyne’ among others

Arsenal are playing English premier league leaders Manchester City at the Carabao Cup final in the evening at Wembley Stadium

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Probable lineup, tactics, injuries, predictions, ‘stopping Hazard’ and more

This is a match that is a decider factor for both teams and Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte will each be keen on getting maximum points from it

Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

Thika Queens laboured to beat Wadadia 3-2 in a tense but exciting clash as the Kenya Football Federation Women Premier League kicked off yesterday.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Today's Sure Bet Slip

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • View the Latest Premier League standings

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: KPL Sunday action
    Scoreline: Swimming Gala in Nairobi
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Discussion on English Premier League
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: What you need to know about Machester City Vs Arsenal's fix