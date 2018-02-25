View the Latest Premier League standings

By Odero Charles Sunday, February 25th 2018 at 19:03

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO CHELSEA FANS
Next Story
Manchester City receive shocking news as key player is ruled out of Arsenal clash due to injury
RELATED STORIES
Latest EPL standings 2017-18: Premier League Table
Latest EPL Table 2017-18: Premier League standings
Premier League standings after Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run
LATEST STORIES
Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

Jesse Lingard scored the winner as Manchester United rallied from a goal down to defeat defending champions Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier

Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

Harry Kane struck late to secure Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday that moved Mauricio Pochettino's side into the top four i

View the Latest Premier League standings

View Complete table of Premier League standings

Manchester City receive shocking news as key player is ruled out of Arsenal clash due to injury

Raheem Sterling will miss the Carabao Cup final. It is a major blow for Manchester City to lose one of their most in-form players for the showpiece.

Arsenal vs Man City: Probable lineups, injuries, doubts, predictions, ‘stopping Debruyne’ among others

Arsenal are playing English premier league leaders Manchester City at the Carabao Cup final in the evening at Wembley Stadium

Guardiola bans Man City players from drinking champagne, vows to continue wearing a ribbon

Pep Guardiola has slapped a drinking ban on his Manchester City stars if they win the Carabao Cup this afternoon.

More Stories
Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

Jesse Lingard scored the winner as Manchester United rallied from a goal down to defeat defending champions Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier

Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

Harry Kane struck late to secure Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday that moved Mauricio Pochettino's side into the top four i

View the Latest Premier League standings

View Complete table of Premier League standings

Arsenal vs Man City: Probable lineups, injuries, doubts, predictions, ‘stopping Debruyne’ among others

Arsenal are playing English premier league leaders Manchester City at the Carabao Cup final in the evening at Wembley Stadium

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Probable lineup, tactics, injuries, predictions, ‘stopping Hazard’ and more

This is a match that is a decider factor for both teams and Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte will each be keen on getting maximum points from it

Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

Thika Queens laboured to beat Wadadia 3-2 in a tense but exciting clash as the Kenya Football Federation Women Premier League kicked off yesterday.

Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

Cavin Odongo came off the bench to score the match winner as Posta Rangers secured their first win of the season after beating visiting Chemelil Sugar

Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water during their match against

Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

View the Latest Premier League Table

Today's Sure Bet Slip

Sure Bet Slip

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Today's Sure Bet Slip

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • View the Latest Premier League standings

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham: Kane rescues Spurs with late winner at Palace

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Man Utd beat Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: KPL Sunday action
    Scoreline: Swimming Gala in Nairobi
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Discussion on English Premier League
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: What you need to know about Machester City Vs Arsenal's fix