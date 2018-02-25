Makuto ruled out clubs tourney: Pipeline to miss instrumental right attacker

77

Malkia Volleyball Violet Makuto. ON 07/02/16 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE

Makuto to miss Africa clubs event

National team player is ineligible after playing in United Arabs Emirates.

National women’s champions Kenya Pipeline’s preparations for next month’s 2018 Women’s African Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt have suffered a major blow after instrumental right attacker Violet Makuto was ruled out.

The reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation League Most Valuable Player is ineligible to play for the seven time African champions after she featured for United Arab Emirates at the Arab Club Championship -- where she was voted the MVP -- two weeks ago.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the national league champions management has terminated her contract for allegedly sneaking out of the country and participating in the Dubai tournament without their consent.

However, that has not stopped Makuto from training with the rest of the team which is in high spirits as they prepare for life without her.

All Pipeline stars led by Trizah Atuka, Janet Wanja, Noel Murambi, Monica Biama and Leonida Kasaya were all present on Friday morning as coach Japheth Munala took charge of a training drill session at Kasarani Gymnasium.

“No doubt, Makuto is one of our key players.

“She has been very instrumental on both local and international scenes, but unfortunately she has been ruled out of the club championship.

“Therefore, she cannot play for us,” a disappointed Munala told The Standard Sports.

“It is a very big blow to the team.

“But the positive thing is that I have a number of multi-position players like Biama (Monica), Akinyi (Beldine), Wangeci (Everlyne) and Sinaida (Yvonne), who are stepping up well and can play in that position.”

Even as Munala tries to cope without Makuto, the Oilers have suffered double injury blow after the duo of new signing Christine Siwa (centre) and libero Agrippina Kundu sustained shoulder and thigh injuries.

“Siwa has been out of action since Monday, but Kundu’s injury is not that serious. We are still waiting for the medical report from the doctor,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the national women’s team head coach is confident of reclaiming the title they last won in 2005.

“Last year, Pipeline finished a distant fifth after losing to arch rivals Kenya Prisons in the quarter-finals.

“Of course it will not be easy, but we are focused and ready to conquer Africa.

“The girls have been responding well to the residential training and I believe this is the time to reclaim our lost glory,” added Munala.

Apart from Siwa, the Embakasi-based outfit has also roped in youthful right attacker Winnie Odhiambo from Kwanzanze and Soweto Academy’s left attacker Jemimah Nafula.

Prisons are also preparing for the Africa clubs event.

Last week, coach Josp Barasa said he was spoilt for choice headache in selecting a team for the March 5 to 15 tournament.

The team has been training for the last two weeks.