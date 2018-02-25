Makuto ruled out clubs tourney: Pipeline to miss instrumental right attacker

By Rodgers Eshitemi Sunday, February 25th 2018 at 00:02
Malkia Volleyball Violet Makuto. ON 07/02/16 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE

Makuto to miss Africa clubs event

National team player is ineligible after playing in United Arabs Emirates.

National women’s champions Kenya Pipeline’s preparations for next month’s 2018 Women’s African Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt have suffered a major blow after instrumental right attacker Violet Makuto was ruled out.

The reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation League Most Valuable Player is ineligible to play for the seven time African champions after she featured for United Arab Emirates at the Arab Club Championship -- where she was voted the MVP -- two weeks ago.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the national league champions management has terminated her contract for allegedly sneaking out of the country and participating in the Dubai tournament without their consent.

However, that has not stopped Makuto from training with the rest of the team which is in high spirits as they prepare for life without her.

All Pipeline stars led by Trizah Atuka, Janet Wanja, Noel Murambi, Monica Biama and Leonida Kasaya were all present on Friday morning as coach Japheth Munala took charge of a training drill session at Kasarani Gymnasium.

“No doubt, Makuto is one of our key players.

“She has been very instrumental on both local and international scenes, but unfortunately she has been ruled out of the club championship.

“Therefore, she cannot play for us,” a disappointed Munala told The Standard Sports.

“It is a very big blow to the team.

“But the positive thing is that I have a number of multi-position players like Biama (Monica), Akinyi (Beldine), Wangeci (Everlyne) and  Sinaida (Yvonne), who are stepping up well and can play in that position.”

Even as Munala tries to cope without Makuto, the Oilers have suffered double injury blow after the duo of new signing Christine Siwa (centre) and libero Agrippina Kundu sustained shoulder and thigh injuries.

“Siwa has been out of action since Monday, but Kundu’s injury is not that serious. We are still waiting for the medical report from the doctor,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the national women’s team head coach is confident of reclaiming the title they last won in 2005.

“Last year, Pipeline finished a distant fifth after losing to arch rivals Kenya Prisons in the quarter-finals.

“Of course it will not be easy, but we are focused and ready to conquer Africa.

“The girls have been responding well to the residential training and  I believe this is the time to reclaim our lost glory,” added Munala.

Apart from Siwa, the Embakasi-based outfit has also roped in youthful right attacker Winnie Odhiambo from Kwanzanze and Soweto Academy’s left attacker Jemimah Nafula.

Prisons are also preparing for the Africa clubs event.

Last week, coach Josp Barasa said he was spoilt for choice headache in selecting a team for the March 5 to 15 tournament.

The team has been training for the last two weeks.

KENYA PIPELINE NATIONAL WOMEN ARAB CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP
Next Story
Why resignation of cricket coach was long over-due
RELATED STORIES
KPC plot to put trophy in pipeline
Pipeline out to recapture continental club title
Volleyball: Pipeline dominate individual league playoffs awards
LATEST STORIES
Makuto ruled out clubs tourney: Pipeline to miss instrumental right attacker

National team player is ineligible after playing in United Arabs Emirates.

Why resignation of cricket coach was long over-due

Kenya’s sports scene has been busy for the most part of this month, which is just four days into its fourth and final week. Ideally, sports writers, a

Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

Thika Queens laboured to beat Wadadia 3-2 in a tense but exciting clash as the Kenya Football Federation Women Premier League kicked off yesterday.

Cross country: Aiyabei and Kimeli top Maria Soti cross country meeting in Elgeyo Marakwet

Former Barcelona marathon champion Valary Aiyabei and Africa Junior champion Nicholas Kimeli yesterday won seniors races at the second Maria Soti cros

Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

Cavin Odongo came off the bench to score the match winner as Posta Rangers secured their first win of the season after beating visiting Chemelil Sugar

Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water during their match against

More Stories
Makuto ruled out clubs tourney: Pipeline to miss instrumental right attacker

National team player is ineligible after playing in United Arabs Emirates.

KPC plot to put trophy in pipeline

KPC plot to put trophy in pipeline

Prisons coach Barasa has selection headache

Prisons coach Barasa has selection headache

Volleyball: Mombasa West win tournament

New champions emerged during the Kenya Volleyball Federation Challenge Cup at Changamwe grounds, Mombasa.

KVF Challenge set for Changamwe

KVF Challenge set for Changamwe

Netball: Stage set for polls on March 24

All is set for the Kenya Netball Federation (KNF) elections on March 24 in Nairobi.

Kenya Para-Volley to select players ahead of the 2019 world youth championships

Kenya Para-Volley Federation (KPVF) will select national team players in April this year ahead of the 2019 World Youth Championships in South Africa.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Today's Sure Bet Slip

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • De Gea stars as ‘toothless’ Manu United battle for a draw against Sevilla

    Thu 22nd Feb 2018

  • Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Discussion on English Premier League
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: What you need to know about Machester City Vs Arsenal's fix
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Nick Mwenda is scouting for Paul Putt replacement
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Young swimmers showcase impressive performance