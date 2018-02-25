Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

77

Thika Queens laboured to beat Wadadia 3-2 in a tense but exciting clash as the Kenya Football Federation Women Premier League kicked off yesterday.

Mercy Achieng scored a brace as Fauzia Omar also went on target for the two-time champions. Miriam Chelagat scored a brace for Wadadia.

In another match at MYSA Komarock Grounds, Makolanders started the league on a high note, defeating Kayole Starlet 5-2.

Makolanders mounted a wave of attacks from the opening whistle and had a good chance coming in the fifth minute but Neddy Atieno’s shot went over the bar.

A minute later, Kayole Starlet conceded a corner but it was not well defended. It resulted to a second corner that was taken by Lucy Njeri. Starlet defender Lavender Atieno opted for handball that resulted to a penalty and a red card.

Amy Lasu stepped forward to take the penalty and she converted in the seventh minute to earn Makolanders the lead.

Two minutes later, Makolanders’ Purity Nyongesa was brought down in the goal mouth by Sharon Atieno, and Lasu returned to convert the penalty.

Starlet found the going tough following the red card but recovered in the last 10 minutes of the first half.

A defensive blunder by Starlet saw Audrey Kasei score an own goal in the 41st minute to extend Makolanders’ lead.

In the extra minutes of the first half, Starlet captain Christine Ngoizi pulled one back for a 3-1 at the break.

On resumption, the two teams exhibited renewed determination but Makolanders were rewarded as Purity Nyongesa added a fourth in the 48th minute.

On the hour mark, Mercy Mwachi scored a second for Starlet after collecting a pass from Ngoizi.

After missing a couple of chances in the match, she finally found the back of the net with 10 minutes to the last whistle. [Rebecca Jebet]