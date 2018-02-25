Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

By Rebecca Jebet Sunday, February 25th 2018 at 00:00

Thika Queens laboured to beat Wadadia 3-2 in a tense but exciting clash as the Kenya Football Federation Women Premier League kicked off yesterday.

Mercy Achieng scored a brace as Fauzia Omar also went on target for the two-time champions. Miriam Chelagat scored a brace for Wadadia.

In another match at MYSA Komarock Grounds, Makolanders started the league on a high note, defeating Kayole Starlet 5-2.

Makolanders mounted a wave of attacks from the opening whistle and had a good chance coming in the fifth minute but Neddy Atieno’s shot went over the bar.

A minute later, Kayole Starlet conceded a corner but it was not well defended. It resulted to a second corner that was taken by Lucy Njeri. Starlet defender Lavender Atieno opted for handball that resulted to a penalty and a red card.

Amy Lasu stepped forward to take the penalty and she converted in the seventh minute to earn Makolanders the lead.

Two minutes later, Makolanders’ Purity Nyongesa was brought down in the goal mouth by Sharon Atieno, and Lasu returned to convert the penalty.

Starlet found the going tough following the red card but recovered in the last 10 minutes of the first half.

A defensive blunder by Starlet saw Audrey Kasei score an own goal in the 41st minute to extend Makolanders’  lead.

In the extra minutes of the first half, Starlet captain Christine Ngoizi pulled one back for a 3-1 at the break.

On resumption, the two teams exhibited renewed determination but Makolanders were rewarded as Purity Nyongesa added a fourth in the 48th minute.

On the hour mark, Mercy Mwachi scored a second for Starlet after collecting a pass from Ngoizi.

After missing a couple of chances in the match, she finally found the back of the net with 10 minutes to the last whistle. [Rebecca Jebet]

THIKA QUEENS KENYA FOOTBALL FEDERATION PREMIER LEAGUE
Next Story
Cross country: Aiyabei and Kimeli top Maria Soti cross country meeting in Elgeyo Marakwet
RELATED STORIES
Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second
Defeat was blessing in disguise for Sofapaka
Leopards exit Confederations Cup
LATEST STORIES
Makuto ruled out clubs tourney: Pipeline to miss instrumental right attacker

National team player is ineligible after playing in United Arabs Emirates.

Why resignation of cricket coach was long over-due

Kenya’s sports scene has been busy for the most part of this month, which is just four days into its fourth and final week. Ideally, sports writers, a

Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

Thika Queens laboured to beat Wadadia 3-2 in a tense but exciting clash as the Kenya Football Federation Women Premier League kicked off yesterday.

Cross country: Aiyabei and Kimeli top Maria Soti cross country meeting in Elgeyo Marakwet

Former Barcelona marathon champion Valary Aiyabei and Africa Junior champion Nicholas Kimeli yesterday won seniors races at the second Maria Soti cros

Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

Cavin Odongo came off the bench to score the match winner as Posta Rangers secured their first win of the season after beating visiting Chemelil Sugar

Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water during their match against

More Stories
Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

Thika Queens laboured to beat Wadadia 3-2 in a tense but exciting clash as the Kenya Football Federation Women Premier League kicked off yesterday.

Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

Cavin Odongo came off the bench to score the match winner as Posta Rangers secured their first win of the season after beating visiting Chemelil Sugar

Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water during their match against

Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

View the Latest Premier League Table

Today's Sure Bet Slip

Sure Bet Slip

Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

Manchester United are set to host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday evening in a mouth watering match

Calm before storm in AFC Leopards camp?

An unusual quiet in Ingwe dressing room, grumbles in social media make for compelling outing tomorrow.

Zambia's Devils take on Gor today

Zambia's Devils take on Gor Mahia

Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Arsenal and AC Milan meet in Europa League last 16

Arsenal and AC Milan meet in Europa League last 16

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Today's Sure Bet Slip

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Salah's hot-streak continues as Liverpool go second

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • Women football: Queens outshine Wadadia in opener

    Sun 25th Feb 2018

  • De Gea stars as ‘toothless’ Manu United battle for a draw against Sevilla

    Thu 22nd Feb 2018

  • Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Discussion on English Premier League
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: What you need to know about Machester City Vs Arsenal's fix
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Nick Mwenda is scouting for Paul Putt replacement
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Young swimmers showcase impressive performance